"I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!" - LeBron James sends out an apologetic statement to the LA Lakers fans for the team's struggles this season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are still picking up the pieces of their total annihilation at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The 37-point beatdown was so thorough that the Lakers were blasted on social media by die-hard fans who had been fed up with their performance. Fans are demanding accountability and urgent changes to turn around their team’s season.

In response to the brutal criticism, LeBron James posted an apology to the millions of LA Lakers faithful. The sincere apology came with yet another vow to do more than what they have done that has so frustrated their fans.

Here’s James’ heartfelt message to their critical followers:

"#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!"

Credit has to be given to LeBron James for admitting their shortcomings. Very few superstars of his caliber and stature even care to appease their fan base. The apology, however, is just the first step. The follow-through has to be executed or the promise is empty. How they will get better is something that Laker Nation will clearly want to know.

LeBron James, who's been playing at an MVP level since December, also struggled badly against Denver. He shot 9-23 from the field and 2-8 from beyond the arc to finish with 25 points in 31 minutes. The 17x All-Star also added 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Denver’s savvy defensive game threw him off on several occasions. The Nuggets eventually prevailed 133-96.

While Laker Nation can accept such a big loss, it was their almost non-existent effort that riled up their adoring fan base. They were outrebounded, allowed too many transition points and were careless with the ball. The LA Lakers’ lack of effort was called out by many, including Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who tweeted his displeasure at their spineless display.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss , you deserve better. After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better.

How can LeBron James and the LA Lakers get better?

The LA Lakers' lack of heart was so apparent in the loss to the Denver Nuggets. [Photo: NBA.com]

There are so many pressing concerns that the LA Lakers have to fix, but heart and effort have to be there above all things. The loss to reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets was the perfect example of the Lakers’ lack of effort on both ends of the floor.

On numerous occasions, LeBron James and crew didn’t find the need to sprint back to play defense.That resulted in 23 Denver fastbreak points that gave the Nuggets momentum and rhythm. The Lakers can’t even use the undermanned reason in this drubbing as the Nuggets have been playing without two of their best players.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 or better team in a month.



They beat the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since.



Yikes. 🤯 The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 or better team in a month.They beat the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since.Yikes. 🤯 https://t.co/LT82lqyHbI

It seems like the LA Lakers, this season, wilt when punched in the face. Showing more heart, effort and a sense of urgency are good places to start if they want to get better.

