"I apologize and pray after; I don’t want him to send me downstairs" - Memphis Grizzlies guard says he dunks on players without any regard, mentions apologizing to Jesus later

Many of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant’s rim-rattling dunks last season went viral. In a few of those cases, a defender bravely but hopelessly stood in his way to stop those throwdowns.

In an episode of “The Pivot,” the Most Improved Player of the Year winner described his thoughts when barrelling down the lane.

“Nah. Straight like that. I apologize and pray after. I don’t want him [Jesus] to send me downstairs.”

The Memphis Grizzlies franchise player explained that he’s never conscious of the last defender he faced. He always goes for the big dunk, particularly if he comes off the screen at the top of the key.

An example of his ability to attack the rim occurred in a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs back in March. Ja Morant exploded for 52 points to lead his team to the win, but it was his dunk on Jakob Poeltl that caused a sensation.

The high-flying point guard received a quick pass on the left side of the three-point line. Without any hesitation, he drove down the lane with purpose, went sky high over Poeltl and assaulted the rim. The FedEx Forum erupted after the vicious slam.

Many consider Ja Morant's dunk against the San Antonio Spurs to be the best of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Ja Morant also came up with another electrifying slam in the Memphis Grizzlies’ first round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This time, it was Malik Beasley on the receiving end of Morant's nasty throwdown.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Ja Morant threw it down on Malik Beasley 🤯



@BleacherReport “A JA-BREAKER”Ja Morant threw it down on Malik Beasley 🤯 “A JA-BREAKER”Ja Morant threw it down on Malik Beasley 🤯🎥 @BleacherReport https://t.co/udi487cfwf

After blowing by the initial defender, Morant had no other intention but to go for the dunk. Beasley tried to draw a charge but ended up getting posterized.

Memphis was trailing in the game with about 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Morant's dunk was a game changer and helped ignite a comeback. The Grizzlies ended up winning the game and then eliminating the Timberwolves from the playoffs in Game 6.

An improved three-point shot could make the Memphis Grizzlies superstar nearly unstoppable

Ja Morant averaged a career-high 34.4% from beyond the arc in 2021-22, which was significantly better than the previous season’s 30.3% mark. Opponents now have to respect his outside shooting. His respectable 3-point shot has opened up the lane, allowing him to use his speed to get to the rim.

Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm something pretty underrated is how ja morant really dived into developing his three point shot last season and never shied away from it.



despite missing *a lot* of them, he kept shooting at the same volume every single game and his shot has improved tremendously. something pretty underrated is how ja morant really dived into developing his three point shot last season and never shied away from it. despite missing *a lot* of them, he kept shooting at the same volume every single game and his shot has improved tremendously.

Morant proved that he could maintain that efficiency in the postseason where he made 34% of his trifectas. He is already one of the most unstoppable inside penetrators with a still somewhat unreliable clip from rainbow distance.

Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm ja morant with a three point shot is a cheat code ja morant with a three point shot is a cheat code

The Memphis Grizzlies were confident that Ja Morant would eventually turn the three-point shot into a deadly part of his arsenal. When that happens, he will have even more room to create opportunities for himself and the team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by andrew.tysiak