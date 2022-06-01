"I appreciate the compliments but I disagree with what u said about double teams that’s all" - Kevin Durant and Draymond Green go back and forth on Twitter after latter's "Steph Curry got double-teamed" comments

The latest interaction between former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Kevin Durant has raised some eyebrows after they went against each other on Twitter.

The premise of the interaction between the two was borne out of some comments made by Green on his podcast.

Green was very positive in his assessment of Durant's performance in the NBA Finals with the Warriors. However, he placed emphasis upon the tribulations faced by Steph Curry against opposing defenses.

Green's approach did not denigrate Durant's contributions in any way. However, a comment he made could have been the catalyst for this beef:

"They need those shiny objects for them to be able to analyze what's going on… Steph Curry got double teamed 7X the amount KD did…the impact he has on a game, if you don't understand basketball, you're going to say he needs a FMVP to validate who he is." - Dray on Steph/FMVP

"Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible in those Finals runs. You watched it, we all watched it. Kevin Durant was absolutely insane. Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount KD did in any given series."

"Oh man, this guy won a Finals MVP. That must be the guy who's doing X, Y & Z. But if you can analyze the game, and that's where I say new media, that's where I say this space has gone awry. No one analyzes the game anymore. That's a lost skill. No one does that."

This initial tweet garnered some traction and after a fan responded to the tweet by tagging Kevin Durant, the ball started moving.

Durant immediately responded on Twitter with:

"From my view of it, this is 100% false".

Given the nature of the curt response and how little Draymond Green fears confrontation, the Golden State Warriors forward was quick to retort:

"You have to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ."

The passive-aggressive back-and-forth continued as Durant made the latest addition to the thread with:

"Oh I seen it my brethren, I appreciate the compliments but I disagree with what u said about double teams that's all. I love the show."

"Oh I seen it my brethren, I appreciate the compliments but I disagree with what u said about double teams that’s all. I love the show."

Although the interaction between Durant and Green seems pretty regular, given their history (even as teammates), the subtle nature of it could be more hostile.

The slight jabs taken by both insinuate rising tensions. However, the beef on this matter seems to have run its course.

The animosity between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant celebrate a play

The beef between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green is not a new occurrence by any means. Although the two have won championships together with the Golden State Warriors and made for one of the best teams in NBA history, their relationship has been a bit strained to say the least.

The boiling point for their ongoing back-and-forth can be traced back to their Warriors days. An altercation between Green and Durant in the middle of the game was seen as a chink in the Warriors' armor.

kevin durant and draymond green going back and fourth right now gotta take it back to that night vs the clippers that put the fork in kd's gsw tenure.

While things were kept quiet at first, Durant leaving the Warriors the following season and building animosity suggested signs of a sour relationship.

As things stand, Draymond Green's comments from back then held true in the long run. With the Golden State Warriors headed to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, the dynasty has stood the test of time even without Durant.

