"I don't ask him about roles" - Jonathan Kuminga doesn't hide beef with Steve Kerr after lack of dialogue with Warriors coach

Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr don't see eye-to-eye on some things, but they need to work together to ensure the Golden State Warriors' success. Kuminga opened up about his communication with his coach entering the 2025-26 NBA season.

Speaking to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Kuminga is no longer asking for clarity about his role for the Warriors. He knows that he will have to play well on defense, rebound and score when he needs to. He's coming off the bench in the first two preseason games, but he has had two solid performances.

"I don't ask (Kerr) about roles because I know what he is going to tell me," Kuminga told Andscape. "I don't waste my energy. I choose not to ask because nobody is going to tell me. ... You just have to find ways to do things when you get out there: make plays, defend, I don't have a consistent role. I just play a role where I make sure I play defense and run the floor."

In the same interview with Marc J. Spears, Steve Kerr discussed Jonathan Kuminga's role on the team from his rookie campaign to entering his fifth season. Kerr liked that Kuminga is fighting for minutes every single time, and he doesn't hold any animosity despite what the player and his agent have said publicly.

"One day, hopefully, he will look back on this as a valuable time in his career," Kerr said. "But I know he’s frustrated. He’s made it very clear publicly. I don’t mind that, but I want him to embrace the idea that he can be a part of something special."

Kuminga will likely come off the bench for the Warriors this season, though there could be opportunities for him to start from time to time. Al Horford is not going to play in back-to-back games, while Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are candidates for rest at times due to their age.

What is Steve Kerr's plan for Jonathan Kuminga?

What is Steve Kerr's plan for Jonathan Kuminga? (Photo: IMAGN)

In an interview with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard last week, Steve Kerr discussed his plans for Jonathan Kuminga. Kerr explained why Kuminga didn't fit with the team after the Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler.

It was all about spacing, with Kuminga unable to operate with too many players near the paint. Kerr is planning to use the 23-year-old forward in a lineup consisting of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Al Horford and Quinten Post.

All four players can shoot the basketball, which should give Kuminga ample space to score. Players like Buddy Hield and Moses Moody also fit in a lineup like this.

