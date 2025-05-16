  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "I could have averaged 50" - LeBron James defends his clutch-time passes despite backlash

"I could have averaged 50" - LeBron James defends his clutch-time passes despite backlash

By Reign Amurao
Modified May 16, 2025 00:00 GMT
LeBron James speaks on his apprach on clutch-time passes (Image Source: Imagn)
LeBron James speaks on his apprach on clutch-time passes (Image Source: Imagn)

LA Lakers star LeBron James has drawn criticism for not taking the final shot in clutch situations. Although he's the NBA's all-time leader in points, he isn't always looking to score. There have been situations where other players have taken the initiative to shoot the final shot.

Ad

But that doesn't mean James never had a chance to shine during clutch situations. However, that's never his mentality coming into any game.

On Tuesday, James and NBA legend Steve Nash released the latest episode of their show, "Mind the Game." In the episode, the four-time MVP brought up the topic of him not taking charge in clutch situations and getting his teammates involved instead.

“I never averaged 30 points a game in high school… I could have averaged 50 but it was never about that. It was about, how can I get the most out of my teammates for all of us to be successful?” James said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I felt like, for me to win ultimately in the pros, even though it’s a different level, I couldn’t give up the essence of what made me fall in love with the game and how I was taught.”
Ad

James is determined to win at all costs, and that is why he decides to make use of his teammates.

He used the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat as an example. During Game 5 of the series, they had the chance to win the game as James drove down the lane. However, he passed the ball to Danny Green, who was wide open for the 3-pointer.

His teammate missed and they had to play a Game 6. Eventually, the Lakers won the series and took home the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Ad

LeBron James revealed what his mindset was during late-game situations early in his career

LeBron James entered the NBA as a high school graduate and was given the responsibility to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers. At an early age, there was already a lot of pressure on him.

During the podcast episode, James revealed what his thought process was in the early stages of his career.

Ad
“The feeling of not wanting to let people down, I had to get over that,” James said (4:00). “When you don’t know quite how to handle that in motion, it’s like, ‘Oh, s**t, if I miss this shot, I’ve let a lot of people down.’”

LeBron James said he had to get over that feeling. But it wasn't easy as it took years for him to move on.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications