"I could have averaged 50" - LeBron James defends his clutch-time passes despite backlash

LA Lakers star LeBron James has drawn criticism for not taking the final shot in clutch situations. Although he's the NBA's all-time leader in points, he isn't always looking to score. There have been situations where other players have taken the initiative to shoot the final shot.
But that doesn't mean James never had a chance to shine during clutch situations. However, that's never his mentality coming into any game.
On Tuesday, James and NBA legend Steve Nash released the latest episode of their show, "Mind the Game." In the episode, the four-time MVP brought up the topic of him not taking charge in clutch situations and getting his teammates involved instead.
“I never averaged 30 points a game in high school… I could have averaged 50 but it was never about that. It was about, how can I get the most out of my teammates for all of us to be successful?” James said.
“I felt like, for me to win ultimately in the pros, even though it’s a different level, I couldn’t give up the essence of what made me fall in love with the game and how I was taught.”
James is determined to win at all costs, and that is why he decides to make use of his teammates.
He used the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat as an example. During Game 5 of the series, they had the chance to win the game as James drove down the lane. However, he passed the ball to Danny Green, who was wide open for the 3-pointer.
His teammate missed and they had to play a Game 6. Eventually, the Lakers won the series and took home the Larry O'Brien trophy.
LeBron James revealed what his mindset was during late-game situations early in his career
LeBron James entered the NBA as a high school graduate and was given the responsibility to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers. At an early age, there was already a lot of pressure on him.
During the podcast episode, James revealed what his thought process was in the early stages of his career.
“The feeling of not wanting to let people down, I had to get over that,” James said (4:00). “When you don’t know quite how to handle that in motion, it’s like, ‘Oh, s**t, if I miss this shot, I’ve let a lot of people down.’”
LeBron James said he had to get over that feeling. But it wasn't easy as it took years for him to move on.
