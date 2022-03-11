"I have not bailed on the King" - Chris Broussard still expects LeBron James to revive the LA Lakers' season

Chris Broussard is still counting on LeBron James to turn things around for the LA Lakers. The 53-year-old drew a comparison between King James and Mike Tyson and stated that the four-time NBA champion could very well get the Lakers out of their misery. Broussard has been very critical of the team's performances this season, but his admiration for LeBron James has stayed intact.

The analyst went on to say on 'The First Things show' that he is the number one LeBron guy. Although he did rule out Purple and Gold against the mighty Phoenix Suns, Broussard stated that the team had a 'puncher's chance' as they had LeBron James on their side. Speaking about the four-time NBA champion and how he could revive the team, the analyst said:

"I have not bailed on the King, as long as LeBron James, he said it a few days ago, ' As long as I am on the court, we got a shot' and I am telling you, Nick they still have a puncher's chance, does Mike Tyson ever lose a puncher's chance, he's always got a puncher's chance."

"I am not saying the Lakers gonna win, but they gotta puncher's chance because LeBron James is Mike Tyson and Anthony Davis is Deonte Wilder. Yes they have a puncher's chance, that's it I am not predicting anything, they will lose to Phoenix, but they gotta puncher's chance"

After a disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets, many across the league would feel that the LA Lakers were nowhere close to competing for the title. But with LeBron James still playing, anything could be possible.

Chris Broussard is definitely not the only person hoping for a Lakers turnaround. With just 19 games left, the purple and gold have no option but to go all guns blazing.

They are currently in ninth position with a 28-35 record, but if they face a few more setbacks, that position could be in jeopardy as the New Orleans Pelicans are not too far behind them.

How could LeBron James and the LA Lakers turn their season around?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James' 56 point performance against the Golden State Warriors was another proof that he still had it in him to play at the top level.

The 37-year-old has been in stellar form, averaging 29.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 6.3 APG in 47 appearances. He has played 37.0 minutes per game, which is the most for him since the 2016-17 season.

In Year 19, he is displaying extraordinary athleticism and this is a testament to his greatness as a player.

Despite getting the best out of LeBron James every night, the Lakers have struggled to find consistency. Russell Westbrook hasn't delivered as per his expected standards and Anthony Davis has been injured for more than half of the season.

With not a lot of help, things have been very difficult for the king. However, with a final stretch left, he will be hoping to keep everything behind him and give in his best.

The Lakers have a talented roster and once their players start firing, it is certainly going to be tough to stop them. LeBron James will undoubtedly be a key player in their playoff pursuit, but the Lakers will need everyone to take responsibility for the team if they are to revive their campaign.

