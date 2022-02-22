"I would do him for Bam and Jimmy" - Chris Broussard asserts that Miami Heat would be open to trading for Anthony Davis

Forward Anthony Davis has either been maligned for not playing at his peak level or, lately, for being unreliable because of his recurring injury woes.

The LA Lakers (27-31), who are ninth in the Western Conference, will have to make do without Davis yet again. The superstar forward just suffered an ankle injury on Feb. 16 and is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. That latest setback came 10 games after he missed more than a month with a knee injury.

Concerns remain as to whether or not Davis can be the building block the Lakers organization needs. Some have even questioned whether the Lakers should try to move AD in the offseason.

Sports analyst Chris Broussard recently brought up the idea that the Miami Heat could potentially target Davis in a trade. Broussard tweeted:

“Somebody who works in the league, works with a lot of players, we talked after the deadline, said he would’ve done Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo. I disagree…I would do him for Bam and Jimmy...we know Riley likes stars. He might do that.”

Could the Lakers move on from Anthony Davis this offseason?

The report from Chris Broussard should be taken with a grain of salt, as it's mostly just speculation involving potential movement around the league. Although it's an interesting package that could shake things up for both teams, it would seem highly unlikely that the Miami Heat would be willing to part with either Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo for Anthony Davis.

Although Davis has shown the ability to be dominant on both sides of the floor, the superstar forward has had a problem staying healthy. The eight-time All-Star has only played in more than 70 games in a season twice throughout his entire career.

After missing more than a month this season with a knee injury, Davis, who turns 29 next month, is now expected to be sidelined for an additional four weeks with an ankle issue. Last season, he played only 36 games with a leg issue in the regular season. He then hyperextended his knee and strained his groin as the LA Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs.

If the Lakers continue to struggle, it would seem as if AD could become a popular trade candidate this offseason. As things stand, the team will have to get creative if it wants to improve its current roster.

This season, Davis has averaged 20.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. He is shooting 53.7, including a disappointing 18.2% from 3-point-range.

