"I would beat the brakes off Thibs" - Josh Hart hilariously fires back after Jalen Brunson's take on viral heated moment with Knicks coach

Josh Hart, one of the feistiest competitors in the NBA today, went viral after the New York Knicks' 97-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 15. During a timeout in the fourth quarter of this game, cameras caught Hart having a heated argument with head coach Tom Thibodeau, who appeared to be telling the 6-foot-forward to "do your f***ing job."

Hart would get a chance to clear the air on Thursday's episode of "Roommates Show," which he co-hosts with his fellow Knicks star Jalen Brunson. On this episode, Hart revealed that he and Thibodeau apparently got over their spat mere seconds after it happened:

"We break the huddle and I go out, I'm looking to see who they [Warriors] have out. I go up to him and I'm talking to him for 10 seconds about who he wants the matchups to be," Hart recalled. "It was one of those things where, it's like, that happened and you kinda get over it pretty quickly."

Hart went on to say that he no longer recalls what Thibodeau even said during their heated exchange. To the credit of both coach and player, they were able to put the incident behind them and refocus on details like defensive assignments.

Brunson, meanwhile, couldn't help but poke fun at his longtime Villanova and New York teammate. The injured Knicks guard said that he had his money on Thibodeau beating Hart in a fight, prompting Hart to talk smack about their head coach:

"I would beat the brakes off Thibs," Hart said confidently.

Josh Hart breaks 56-year record held by former Knicks star

The heated disposition that Josh Hart displayed in front of Thibodeau is the same competitive spark that fuels him to stuff the stat sheet. As a result, Hart has accomplished what no other Knicks player has done in the franchise's illustrious history.

Earlier this week, Hart broke Walt "Clyde" Frazier's record for most triple-doubles by a Knicks player in a single season.

In the Knicks' 128-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Josh Hart amassed his ninth triple-double of the season by having 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. This accomplishment breaks Frazier's record, which was set all the way back in 1969.

