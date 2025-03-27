"I can't believe it's already been 46 years": Magic Johnson recalls historic March Madness game vs Larry Bird with 35.1 Million viewers 

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are arguably responsible for bringing March Madness into existence. While the concept was coined years before they were born, they are the ones who played the historic matchup that launched "March Madness" in the NCAA tournament.

Ad

Magic Johnson, on the 46th anniversary of the historic event, shared some pictures and a message on Instagram of still being in disbelief of the epic game versus Larry Bird and the Sycamores.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Who would’ve thought that two kids from the Midwest would put the Madness in March and play in the most watched college basketball game ever with 35.1 million viewers? I can’t believe it’s already been 46 years since the big game against my arch-rival Larry Bird!", Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

How Magic Johnson vs Larry Bird Brought March Madness into existence

In 1939, Henry V. Crover, an Illinois official, coined the phrase "March Madness" to refer to the high school tournaments held at the time.

Ad

However, in 1979, when the Michigan State Spartans faced the Indiana State Sycamores in the NCAA Championship game, the matchup between Johnson and Bird changed the course of college basketball forever.

Ad

Millions of Americans excitedly tuned into the game through radio, TV and any other means necessary. 15,140 people attended this game while 35.1 million people watched it on TV. Up to this day, this remains the most-watched college basketball game in NCAA history.

In 1990, a legal battle between the NCAA and the Illinois High School Association led to a shared trademark for the term "March Madness," and thus, the NCAA tournament was officially renamed to that.

Ad

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's rivalry didn't end in college

The duo eventually carried their historic rivalry into the NBA. They played for the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics, respectively, arguably giving the league its most competitive era for the two teams.

The NBA subsequently gave both Hall of Famers Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2019, 40 years after the famous March Madness game.

Samuel L Jackson gets ready to present Magic Johnson and Larry Bird with the Lifetime Achievement award in 2019. [2019 NBA Awards Presented By Kia On TNT - Inside - Source: Getty]

One could argue their rivalry helped further aggravate the Lakers versus Celtics rivalry, but it certainly gave fans some of the best basketball they have ever seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback