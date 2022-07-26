"I believe they are gonna create a mess for themselves here because they're gonna risk the chemistry" - NBA analyst rings the alarm bells on Kevin Durant-Boston Celtics rumors

Jaylen Brown has been one of the most vital parts of the Boston Celtics team in recent years. Brown helped the franchise make multiple trips to the Conference Finals, leading the way in the 2022 NBA Finals. Even though he's significantly contributed to the team's success, his name has been thrown into the trade mix.

The Celtics are looking to land two-time champion Kevin Durant, and they plan to include Brown in the deal. The All-Star still has two years left on his contract and is not looking for a move from the team.

However, it seems the only way Boston gets KD is to trade Brown. A deal for Jayson Tatum is off-limits.

Sirius XM's Justin Termine stated that Boston needs to be careful about the situation. He shared his beliefs on "NBA Today," saying:

"Two options here for the Celtics, one is you make the Kevin Durant trade. Alright, you pull the trigger on this thing or you immediately as in today right say, you hold a press conference, this is something Bill Simmons pointed out to us when he called in a couple of weeks ago, okay.

"You say, "Jaylen Brown's untouchable, Jaylen Brown's a cornerstone, he's not going anywhere, that report isn't true."

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



says the Celtics’ front office is now facing a dilemma. Boston reportedly has an interest in Kevin Durant! @TermineRadio says the Celtics’ front office is now facing a dilemma. Boston reportedly has an interest in Kevin Durant!@TermineRadio says the Celtics’ front office is now facing a dilemma. https://t.co/7dpLLZdKot

Termine's take makes sense because Brown is a key part of the culture in Boston. If they cannot trade him, the team could find things difficult. Further speaking about the whole situation, Justin Termine said:

"Now if Boston does not do that and they don't end up getting Durant for Jaylen Brown, I believe they are gonna create a mess for themselves here because they're gonna risk the chemistry they have which was great all season after the midway point"

Brown has been with the franchise ever since they drafted him in 2016. He has seen all the highs and lows with the team. Indeed hearing his name in trade rumors would affect him. Especially after helping the team get to the NBA Finals.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jaylen Brown just tweeted this Jaylen Brown just tweeted this 👀 https://t.co/eyd1TMBAf8

Will Jaylen Brown be traded from the Boston Celtics?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Jaylen Brown is still developing and improving. His offensive game has grown, and he is becoming a reliable scorer for the Celtics. Last season, the most critical element to the team's success was defense. Brown even elevated his game on that end of the floor, helping the team have a stellar second-half run.

Tyler James @TylerJamesNBA Jaylen Brown fans treating the Kevin Durant rumors like… Jaylen Brown fans treating the Kevin Durant rumors like… https://t.co/15Gikv9yLI

Brown has a great bond with everyone on the team. Although the Celtics would get Kevin Durant on the team, losing Brown would leave a vast void. The Nets are demanding more than just Brown. They are also expecting a few other role players and first-round picks for KD.

ᴊᴏʜɴɴʏ☘️ @BantonioClown “I’m gonna go to war for this city. I wear my heart on my sleeve and leave it on the floor every night. I love to play basketball and I know you guys love to watch so let’s build this bond. I promise I won’t disappoint”



- Jaylen Brown after getting drafted by the Celtics “I’m gonna go to war for this city. I wear my heart on my sleeve and leave it on the floor every night. I love to play basketball and I know you guys love to watch so let’s build this bond. I promise I won’t disappoint” - Jaylen Brown after getting drafted by the Celtics https://t.co/l93C4izEYR

Whether the Celtics will go all out and do anything to get Durant is still in question. However, if they do that, they will lose much of their core, including a leader in Brown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far