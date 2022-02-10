"I believe Ja and Steph will be matched up for sure" - Kevin Durant drops his views on the All-Star game, gives an update on his return

Kevin Durant has showered praise on Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball. The superstar mentioned that the two latest All-Stars are absolute show stoppers and are expected to put on a spectacular performance in the coveted exhibition game.

In the latest episode of his podcast, The ETCs with Kevin Durant, he spoke about a range of topics such as the Super Bowl, NFTs, the All-Star game and the Metaverse. On the subject of the NBA All-Star game, he mentioned that Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball are well-deserved All-Stars.

"[Ja Morant is an] All-Star game player for sure. He's gonna provide a lot of highlights. LaMelo, for sure, has to pay his dues but it's gonna be good to see him on the floor. I want to see Ja out there. Ja’s gonna put out a show. I believe Ja and Steph will be matched up for sure."

Ja Morant is putting on a show this season and is not only the frontrunner for the Most Improved Player award but is also making a splash in the MVP conversation. He is a backcourt starter for the West in his first-ever All-Star selection.

LaMelo Ball, on the other hand, isn't a starter but in fact, got his chance to play in the All-Star game because Kevin Durant is injured. He was the first player to be named as Durant's replacement in the East.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LaMelo Ball will become the youngest player to appear in an All-Star Game since LeBron James in 2005 LaMelo Ball will become the youngest player to appear in an All-Star Game since LeBron James in 2005 🔥 https://t.co/U9Vee6D1WJ

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the two captains for the All-Star game and many predict that they will intentionally pick Steph Curry and Morant as separate teams to match the two players up. The recent rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors is well documented and fans are excited to see Curry and Morant go head-to-head.

James and Durant will select their teams in the NBA All-Star Draft on February 10th, 2022. The event will be broadcast on TNT.

Kevin Durant upset over missing the NBA All-Star game due to injury; suggests he might return soon

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets on the bench

Kevin Durant won his 12th NBA All-Star selection and is missing his second exhibition game in a row. He was injured during last season's All-Star weekend as well and players had to come in as his replacement. He is going through the same dilemma this season.

He is still recovering from his MCL sprain and LaMelo Ball will fill his roster spot in the East. Durant was a starter, so the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is getting upgraded from a reserve to a starter role.

#NBAAllStar @NBAAllStar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve, will now replace Durant as a starter. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve, will now replace Durant as a starter.

However, Durant is certainly upset that he cannot share the floor with some of the greatest players in the NBA. The All-Star game is an annual exhibition of the best talent in the league and it is understandable that he wants to share the locker room with his peers. In the latest episode of his podcast, The ETCs with Kevin Durant, he spoke about the same while giving a minor update on his return status. He said:

"The best players in the world like some of the best players to ever touch a ball is going to be playing and I'm missing out just it sucks but you know, hopefully I'll be back right at the All Star break, some time after the All Star break."

The Brooklyn Nets are on a nine-game losing streak and cannot afford to lose any more games while Durant is out. Their championship credentials are now in question as no team in NBA history that has lost seven games in a row has gone on to win a championship.

James Harden is reportedly on the trade block in exchange for Ben Simmons, while Kyrie Irving's part-time availability doesn't help the situation.

Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in mid-January and is out for another few weeks. He mentioned returning after the All-Star break so Brooklyn fans are certainly circling that date on their calendar.

Edited by David Nyland