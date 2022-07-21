“I believe KD wants out” - Shannon Sharpe says Kevin Durant is never happy, believes he wants to leave the Nets

The basketball world has been waiting anxiously after Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. One of the most dangerous two-way players in the league, Durant has made it clear that he is ready to move on from the Nets. It was an eye-opening development when news broke right before the start of the NBA's Free Agency period.

Although Durant has dealt with injuries over the last several years, he's still shown the ability to be an MVP-type presence on the court. Although Durant initially listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his "preferred" destinations, it remains to be seen if any team will entice the Nets enough to acquire the superstar forward.

Many have speculated whether or not Durant wants to be moved from the Nets. Some have even suggested an Irving trade could potentially keep Durant in Brooklyn. Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said that he believes Durant wants out of Brooklyn, or else he wouldn't have gone public with the trade request.

"I believe KD wants out. He didn't have to go public with this if he wanted to stay...I just wish he'd sit down with the Nets and ask what they're thinking."

Basketball world awaits a resolution between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Time will tell if Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will ever come to a solution regarding a potential trade. When Durant has been healthy, he's one of the top players in the league. In his last year with the Nets, Durant went on to play in just 55 games. In those games, the superstar forward went on to post averages of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range.

The biggest obstacle for opposing teams is the realization that Durant still has four years remaining on his contract. This means that the Nets are in a position to be aggressive with their trade demands, as they can simply "force" Durant to return and play for the team.

There's been no shortage of teams that have lined up at the possibility of acquiring one of the best players in the game. Durant has the ability to turn a playoff team into an immediate title contender overnight.

