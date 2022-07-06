“I believed Leon Rose, World Wide Wes, their jobs are on the line” - Jay Williams says the New York Knicks have to make a move for 3x All-Star after piling up assets

The New York Knicks have been strategically active throughout the NBA offseason. After trading their 2022 NBA Draft selection for multiple future first-round picks, the Knicks went on to sign veteran guard Jalen Brunson. They brought him onboard with a hefty four-year, $104 million deal.

Brunson has been the first notable addition for the Knicks in some time. Some believe they might be added to their roster despite his arrival.

While speaking recently on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" show, NBA analyst Jay Williams went into depth about the Knicks' strategy.

He believes they have been smart in their process of picking up future picks and adding a solid piece like Brunson. Williams also went on to say that he believes Leon Rose and the Knicks need to figure out a way to get Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell in a trade.

“I believed Leon Rose, World Wide Wes, their jobs are on the line...”

Jay Williams thinks New York Knicks should go all-in for Donovan Mitchell

Could Donovan Mitchell be a potential target for the New York Knicks?

It's always going to be easy for fans around the league to throw around the idea of a potential star landing with the New York Knicks. The same speculation that has circled the NBA over the last couple of years.

There's been rumblings that the Utah Jazz could be trending towards a potential "re-build". Having traded big man Rudy Gobert, some believe the team is going to build around Mitchell.

The Knicks added a number of assets to their trade during the 2022 NBA Draft. It remains to be seen if the Knicks are going to be aggressive in any potential other moves. Landing a player like Mitchell would most likely involve a serious amount of players and draft compensation.

🍿🍿🍿 Multiple sources around the league are reporting that the Jazz may not be holding onto Donovan Mitchell after all…🍿🍿🍿 Multiple sources around the league are reporting that the Jazz may not be holding onto Donovan Mitchell after all… 😳🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/H2Y8mhpo3o

The Knicks have shown to have a young roster with plenty of talent. The team is still more than one player away from making noise in a competitive Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson's addition was a big step in the right direction for the Knicks, but going all-in for a star like Mitchell could cost the team plenty of depth.

