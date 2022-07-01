"I bet he opened up a gorgeous bottle of wine last night" - Brian Windhorst believes Steve Nash felt relieved after Kevin Durant requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets, says he was miserable with the Nets

Kevin Durant sent shockwaves around the NBA when he requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Durant's decision came after Kyrie Irving opted into his contract next season and before the start of free agency. ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes Steve Nash felt relieved after the news that KD wanted out.

On the latest episode of ESPN's "Get Up," the crew discussed the situation in Brooklyn. Windhorst had a hilarious take on what Nets head coach did after Durant's trade request. The ESPN analyst noted that the two-time MVP probably opened a big bottle of wine and celebrated.

"I bet he opened up a gorgeous bottle of wine last night," Windhorst said. "I mean while he came to take this job trying to win a championship, he has to have been miserable coaching this (team)."

Steve Nash was hired by the Brooklyn Nets to become their head coach in 2020. Nash coached the Nets to a 48-24 record in his rookie season. However, they were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games. The Nets would have made it to the conference finals if Kevin Durant's toe was not on the line.

There were a lot of expectations for the Nets heading into last season. They were the favorites to win the championship before the season started. However, Kyrie Irving's vaccination status, James Harden getting traded and Kevin Durant's injury woes were too much.

The Nets hobbled into the playoffs as they needed to win a play-in game to qualify. As the seventh seed in the East, they were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. Despite the results of last season, Steve Nash's job as head coach is safe.

Can the Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have the leverage on Kevin Durant despite his trade demands. Durant's four-year max extension signed last season will start to kick in next season. KD loves basketball too much to possibly pull a Ben Simmons coming into his 16th NBA season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (h/t Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News), the Nets already know what they want for Durant. The Nets reportedly want an All-Star caliber player and a "significant" amount of draft compensation.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Shams says Kyrie is fully supportive of Kevin Durant’s decision, and that the Nets want an all star caliber player and significant draft compensation in a Durant deal. Shams says Kyrie is fully supportive of Kevin Durant’s decision, and that the Nets want an all star caliber player and significant draft compensation in a Durant deal.

With the San Antonio Spurs acquring three first round picks and a pick swap from the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray, KD would command more. Meanwhile, several NBA beat writers for The Athletic reported that Brooklyn wants multiple All-Stars for their disgruntled superstar.

As for Durant's preferred destination, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer named the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns. Both teams were the best teams in their respective conferences last season. The Heat and Suns also have enough good players and assets to convince the Nets to part ways with Durant.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star's perceived favorite landing spots. On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star's perceived favorite landing spots.

