“I was on the billboard of MGM with me and Tracy McGrady”- Gilbert Arenas reminisces over his stardom days in NBA, recalls throwing a lavish party and winning All-Star voting over Toronto Raptors legend

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas prides himself as a huge part of the Washington Wizards' history. Having spent eight seasons with the Wizards, Arenas averaged 25 points in 357 games played.

He spent his best season in the league with the bullets, attaining his All-Star selections with the franchise. He was the hitman for half the time he was with the Wizards.

In a recent interview with VladTV, he reflected on his glory days, thick into his fourth season with the franchise. He shared the story of how he became a starting All-Star, beating New Jersey Nets guard Vince Carter by over a hundred thousand votes. Gilbert Arenas also expressed his shock at seeing himself on the MGM billboard alongside Houston Rockets guard Tracy McGrady.

"I was probably four or five thousand votes away from Vince Carter," Arenas said. "I beat him by a hundred thousand while his mother was running a vote for carter campaign. That's how love DC was, they were like we're gonna get this man into All-Star and they were just pushing it.

"Then once I became a starter (All-Star starter), I was on the billboard of MGM with me and Tracy McGrady. I remember I got there and I was just looking like "wow not Tim Duncan up there." It just became me and Tracy the two guards, West and East."

Gilbert Arenas reflects on his lavish 25th birthday party

Gilbert Arenas takes a trip down memory lane to his lavish 25rh birthday party.

In a bid to gain massive popularity and get as many votes as he can for the All-Star selection. Gilbert Arenas said he was forced to throw a premium birthday party for his 25th birthday celebration.

In an interview with VladTV, he recalled the tale of how he bought out two Four Seasons hotels for the party. He also revealed that he sealed a deal with JetBlue, making their flights into DC private for his guests at certain times.

"I was just trying to figure out how to bring all this notoriety around my name and you know my birthday was coming up 25th birthday party," Arenas said. "I'm like it got to be big and then that's when you know the idea of doing a big 25th birthday party all exclusive invite only you know bash.

"I with black card, I bought out two four seasons all the rooms. I spent a million dollars just on the hotel. And then did a deal with JetBlue to make JetBlue private so they had flight times. So basically, all the flights from LA that was a certain time like 6:30, 8:30 where it became private so it can fit more people."

