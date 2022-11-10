The Brooklyn Nets made the decision to hire Jacque Vaughn as their next head coach. Vaughn served as the interim head coach after the firing of all-time great Steve Nash.

There were clearly issues with Steve Nash serving as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach. The players weren't listening to him and he couldn't coach because his guys weren't listening to him.

Brian Lewis reported that Irving would hear a play call from Nash and then do the complete opposite:

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Nash would call something, and he’d run the opposite. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

If this truly was the case, perhaps Kyrie Irving is the issue. He's continuously shown to be a problem in every locker room that he's ever been in. Him getting the benefit of the doubt at this point in his career is questionable. However, players' talent always gets the nod and that was the case once again this time around.

Stephen A Thinks Ime Udoka Should've Been Hired

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that Ime Udoka, who is suspended by the Boston Celtics, should've been the Nets' head coach. Udoka is currently suspended due to breaking team rules and having a relationship with a staff member.

Smith had the following to say:

"I'm very happy for [Jacque Vaughn]. But I still think it was a mistake... If I were the Brooklyn Nets, I would have hired Ime Udoka."

If the Brooklyn Nets decided to hire Ime Udoka, it wouldn't have surprised many. Before they finally put their foot down about the Kyrie Irving situation, the franchise was seen as a joke. They allow their players to get away with too much, so hiring a suspended coach wouldn't have been the worst thing they've ever done.

However, they made the right decision this time around. Sean Marks spoke about the decision, showing that they did due diligence on Ime Udoka:

"Like all other searches we've ever done whether it's front office or coaching staff, it's never appropriate to talk about who may or may not have been a candidate for this job," Marks said. "All I can tell you is there was an exhaustive search, we went through candidates and we'll leave it at that."

The Nets Made the Right Decision Not Hiring Udoka

The Brooklyn Nets made their first right decision in nearly two seasons by not hiring Ime Udoka. The team needs to stay out of the public light unless there is finally something positive about it.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn heard rumors about Ime, but is still excited to get the job.

"I guess I was the write in candidate in the minds of elections right now," Vaughn said before the game. "But I'm ok with that. I said to my wife I might have not been her first choice, but we've been together 20 years so it could all work out, so off we go."

Let's see if this will finally be the decision the Brooklyn Nets need to make their team play the way they're expected to.

