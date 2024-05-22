“I call it The Nugget”- Anthony Edwards’ pet dog Ant Jr. hilariously introduces new toy mocking Denver

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the league after defeating the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets, in the conference semis. The Nuggets have faced several trolls for their early exit, as any other top team would.

Edwards, who presumably runs his pet dog Ant Jr.'s Instagram, seems to have joined the train. He captioned Ant Jr.'s latest post by naming his new toy, a dog bone chew, "The Nugget."

"My new toy! I call it The Nugget."

The caption had hashtags that cited Minnesota's win total required to secure the NBA title and a message to "lock in" mentally ahead of the Western Conference finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ant Jr.'s Instagram features many posts about Anthony Edwards, especially the ones related to his games and the NBA season.

Ant Jr. seems to have been engaged in Edwards' playoff journey this year after the pet dog attended Game 3 of the conference semis series between the Timberwolves and Nuggets in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves didn't get the win in Ant Jr.'s presence, but it didn't matter much as they went on to win the whole series in seven games, closing out the series decided despite a 20-point halftime deficit.

Anthony Edwards once called Ant Jr. the most loyal dog ever

Anthony Edwards absolutely loves his dog, Ant Jr., who came into his life in 2021. Edwards considers his dog the most important thing in his life apart from basketball. During an interview with GQ in January 2023, the Timberwolves star opened up on their dynamic, saying:

"My most important thing in my life besides basketball is my dog. My favorite person in the world ... He's the best in the world. Two years old, English Bull Dog. Look at him, he just wanna be around me, man. I love him.

"When he was a baby, I used to let him lay on my chest and play a game and do all type of stuff with him, and now he uses the same stuff. Like I might be asleep he gon' jump on my chest and just lay down, and I might look at him crazy and he might look at me crazy."

Edwards said Ant Jr. follows him everywhere in the house and is never away from him, even when he's in the shower. He called him the most loyal dog before hilariously revealing that Ant Jr. always chooses his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, over him.