"I called Bob, Steph called Bob, we're like 'You can't get rid of GP'" - Draymond Green discloses how he and Steph Curry pushed Bob Myers to re-sign Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II proved his value as an essential piece within the Golden State Warriors' system. However, had it not been for Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the 28-year old may not have seen the inside of the Warriors locker room after his first 10-day contract came to an end.

Although Gary Payton II bounced around teams in the NBA and the G-League for years, he had never found a home for himself.

Having earned his first 10-day contract with Golden State back in the 2020-21 season, Payton wasn't sure of his future with the team after it came to an end.

In this regard, Draymond Green played a huge part in ensuring the 28-year old would stay in Golden State. With the live edition of "The Draymond Green Show" being recorded after the win in Game 6, Green revealed that he and Steph Curry pushed Bob Myers to bring Payton back. He said:

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "I called Bob, Steph called Bob, we're like 'You can't get rid of GP. Like, you got to bring him back.' " nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… "I called Bob, Steph called Bob, we're like 'You can't get rid of GP. Like, you got to bring him back.' " nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

""I remember his 10-day [contract] ended, and you know where that 10-day ended at? That 10-day ended here in Boston. And he's dapping all of us up like 'Yo, it's been great. I appreciate y'all.' I'm like 'What are you talking about?' And he's like 'My 10-day is up.' I'm like, 'Dude, you'll be here. See you later.'"

He added:

"And then I called Bob, Steph called Bob, we're like 'You can't get rid of GP. Like, you got to bring him back. You see what he's doing? You got to bring him back.' And that was the start of all of this."

Having set things in motion, Gary Payton II suited up for the Warriors for the remainder of the season. Eventually, he'd find himself donning the Warriors jersey in the 2021-22 season as well.

Gary Payton II's journey with the Golden State Warriors

After being waived alongside several players at the start of the 2021-22 season, things looked bleak for the 28-year old. However, this was a minor roadblock as the Warriors front office eventually signed Payton to a one-year deal.

In the short span of time, GP2 proved his worth to the Dubs. Emerging as a lockdown defender on the perimeter, Payton played a massive role in Golden State's success down the road.

Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf Awesome defensive possession from Gary Payton II, he was stellar last night Awesome defensive possession from Gary Payton II, he was stellar last night https://t.co/4H0LjqhVh2

Unfortunately, the 28-year old faced yet another bump in the road in the playoffs. Having suffered a fractured elbow in the Western semifinals, Payton was listed out for a significant period of time.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in GM2 after this foul by Dillon Brooks.



Steve Kerr: “Brooks broke the code.”



Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in GM2 after this foul by Dillon Brooks. Steve Kerr: “Brooks broke the code.” https://t.co/6PSmIbqzmv

This could have been a major blow to his chances of securing a roster spot the following season. However, with a triumphant return in time for the Finals, Gary Payton II also established his place as a Warrior.

Although Payton's statistical value continues to be underwhelming, his overall value is priceless. With his athleticism and defensive chops practically reinvigorating the Warriors with life, Payton rightfully earned the respect of Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP



Andrew Wiggins finds Gary Payton II for the HUGE SLAM Andrew Wiggins finds Gary Payton II for the HUGE SLAM 💪https://t.co/j1hGGZzR7i

