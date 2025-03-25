With Cade Cunningham sidelined and the Detroit Pistons needing a spark, rookie forward Ron Holland delivered his most complete performance of the season Sunday afternoon.

Ad

Holland tied his career high with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and added six assists, five rebounds and a steal without committing a turnover, leading the Pistons to a 136-130 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Little Caesars Arena.

He became the first teenager to record 25 points, five rebounds and five assists without a turnover. It was a timely breakout for the 19-year-old wing, who played a key role in helping Detroit avoid consecutive losses and remain in the hunt for a top-six playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pistons were also without veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. who suffered a right ankle sprain in Friday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite being down two starters, Detroit’s bench responded, with second-year guard Marcus Sasser scoring 20 points and knocking down a crucial 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Ron did a really good job keeping the pace high and I feel like we just believed in each other and played to our culture,” Sasser said.

Ad

Holland, who played for the G League Ignite last season, has emerged as an energetic contributor off the bench throughout his rookie campaign. He averages 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 72 games this season.

Holland's performance Sunday showed his growing confidence and versatility. He scored from all three levels and provided a stabilizing presence late in the game. Holland scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including a corner 3-pointer with 3:36 remaining, giving Detroit a 118-112 lead.

Ad

“He just impacts winning, in a way, because it matters to him,” Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “At this age, most guys are trying to figure out, ‘If it’s not about me, then what are we doing?’ He’s done a tremendous job all year of only giving a (expletive) about the team and his teammates.”

Ad

Holland’s growth has been more than statistical. He’s also become more disciplined and structured in his approach to the NBA's daily grind.

“I’ve learned how important it is to have a routine,” Holland told Sportskeeda. “Long NBA days — travel, team planning, individual things, family — it’s a lot. So just being consistent in everything you do every day, I’m definitely learning the importance of that.”

Ad

He said much of his on-court work with the Pistons’ development staff has centered on improving his defense and refining his shooting mechanics.

“Defensive things — staying low, getting into my hip,” Holland told Sportskeeda. “Shooting the ball and working on my mechanics — I mean, the world knows that, but I’ve been working on that shot.

"Other than that, it’s just basic skill things that can help me get through my rookie year. Everybody knows it’s going to be a big offseason, so I definitely can’t wait for that.”

Ad

Holland entered Sunday shooting 21.7% from 3-point range this season, but his confidence in his shot remains high.

“One thing is staying confident,” Holland told Sportskeeda. “It’s just a matter of time before they start falling as consistently as I want them to. Knowing I’m shooting every single one of them with as much confidence as I’ve got — that’ll help me and help my teammates trust me even more.”

Ad

Holland has spent time guarding some of the league’s top offensive players as part of his development. He said the challenge has sharpened his preparation and mindset.

“Guys are quick and shifty,” Holland said. “But just being able to go out there and compete every single day — for one, that’s big. We’re getting paid to play against the best guys every single day, so there’s a lot we can pick up on. But the main thing is I just enjoy competing with everybody.”

Ad

Holland credited Cunningham, who recently earned his first All-Star selection, for helping him adjust to the pace of the game at the NBA level:

“His pace. He plays with a lot of pace, so it allows me to slow the game down just as much as he does. That’s one big thing for me because I’m usually at 100% speed most of the time — that’s kind of how I came into this league. But everything’s really starting to slow down for me, and he can definitely take a lot of credit for that.”

Ad

Detroit added veteran shooters Malik Beasley, Tobias Harris, and Hardaway in the offseason, and Holland said having experienced players around him has been beneficial:

“They know a lot about life, basketball, the NBA — you know, just getting information from them is big. One specific thing I’ve noticed: Tim didn’t start the year off shooting the ball really well, but he didn’t stop.

Ad

"He kept shooting, and at one point, Tim went missing — it was crazy. But seeing someone stay that confident in their shot for that long, that’s something I really picked up on for sure.”

Holland also praised the Pistons’ coaching staff for fostering an environment built on trust and accountability.

“What I enjoy most is how everybody treats each other like family,” Holland told Sportskeeda. “We’re not sugarcoating anything with each other — we know when it’s time to play around and when it’s time to get serious. One thing I know is that we all trust each other around here, and that’s something really special about this franchise.”

Ad

With 10 games left in the regular season, the Pistons (40-32) remain one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks (40-31) in the loss column for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and trail the Indiana Pacers (42-29) by 2.5 games for the No. 4 seed. A first-round playoff matchup against the third-seeded New York Knicks remains the most likely scenario.

Holland said he’s not fixated on individual statistical goals but is focused on helping the team finish strong.

Ad

“I’m just trying to get through my rookie year,” Holland told Sportskeeda in early February. “I want to get my percentages up, get more playing time — all the goals and everything.

"But the main thing is, I came here to help turn this franchise around, and I’m just super excited to be a part of that. I get to come off the bench and bring that spark and keep us together.”

The Pistons host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday before facing playoff-bound Cleveland, Minnesota and Oklahoma City in a tough three-game stretch. With Holland’s rise and the team gaining momentum, Detroit’s youth movement could be peaking at just the right time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback