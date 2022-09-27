"I came here because I believe in this franchise" - LeBron James re-affirms his commitment to the LA Lakers for the long term

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are looking to contend for an NBA title.

Heading into the offseason, questions loomed about LeBron and his future with the Lakers organization. Those questions were put to rest when it was announced that LeBron signed a two-year extension worth up to $97.1 million.

After the Lakers fizzled out last season, NBA insiders speculated whether James would enter the free agent market after the 2022-23 campaign. For now, it looks like James is setting himself up to stay with the Lakers for the rest of his career.

James, who is entering his 20th NBA season, has not slowed down in the twilight of his career. Last season, the four-time NBA champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 56 games.

James was recently asked about his decision to committ long-term to the Lakers. He used this opportunity to double down on his loyalty to the franchise.

"I came here because I believe in this franchise and I'm still here. It's literally that simple. I'm committed to the franchise."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "I'm still here. It's literally that simple. I'm committed to the franchise."



LeBron James on his commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers



"I'm still here. It's literally that simple. I'm committed to the franchise."LeBron James on his commitment to the Los Angeles Lakershttps://t.co/Wpomp8tbrR

LeBron James looks forward to 2022-23 season with LA Lakers

LeBron James at Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

Despite being 37-years-old, LeBron James has continued to showcase his abilities on the basketball court. Time will tell if James can help get the Lakers back on track for the 2022-23 season.

It was nothing short of embarrassing for James and the organization last season. The Lakers went on to finish 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. They missed the playoffs for the second time in four years.

Health is going to be a factor for the Lakers if they have any shot at competing for a championship. Alongside LeBron James, fellow superstar Anthony Davis has shown that he can still be a dominant force on the court. The problem is that both James and Davis struggled to stay healthy last season. They combined to play in just 96 out of a possible 164 games.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers



reflects on his first points in the league Before there was Season 20, there was Season 1. @KingJames reflects on his first points in the league Before there was Season 20, there was Season 1. @KingJames reflects on his first points in the league 📼 https://t.co/o01cxuBCMF

The Lakers are confident that their current roster can rebound and compete against the best in the Western Conference. The team solidified their depth by adding veteran guards Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder to fill out their backcourt.

LeBron James will be turning 38-years-old in December. He has his eyes set on breaking the all-time NBA scoring record held by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James will need to score 1326 points and average 16.1 points per game in a full 82-game season to surpass Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). Barring any long-term injuries, the milestone is definitely within reach this upcoming season.

The Lakers open their season against the Golden State Warriors on October 18.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far