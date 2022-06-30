"I can admit right here that I was wrong" - Draymond Green admits that he misspoke when he used the word "coon" while berating Kendrick Perkins

Draymond Green has accepted that he used the wrong word in trying to slam Kendrick Perkins on "The Draymond Green Show". The two have been going at it since the Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA championship. However, Green himself agreed that he was wrong to call the former NBA champion a 'coon.'

Perkins was infuriated by the comments Green had made about him and responded by posting a video on Twitter. Although he took the video down, he stated that his message was clearly delivered.

Just a few days after posting the video, the forward uploaded an explanatory video in which he admitted to his mistake.

"I can admit right here that I was wrong and regardless of how I may use the word with my friends or how you know the word may be perceived anywhere else in the world, it was wrong here and that I will acknowledge."

The episode was a 13:47-second video where Draymond Green only spoke about how he went wrong. Fans in the comment section were extremely happy to see Green hold himself accountable for the words he used.

The 32-year-old has been dropping some great episodes since he started the podcast in November 2021. He has not backed down from calling people out, which is why it has become one of the best basketball podcasts.

Draymond Green has been playing the game at an elite level for a decade now. His decision to give a detailed explanation as to why he used the word is a sign of Green's growth in the field.

Could Draymond Green's take on the Warriors winning three of the next four championships be true?

Draymond Green is one of the pillars of the Golden State Warriors team. His defensive brilliance and ability to be a great facilitator is what makes him elite.

Having won four championships in his career, Green already has a stacked resume. However, he claims that the Dubs could be even more successful in the coming years.

As per the 32-year-old, the 2022 championship was the start of another great run for the Warriors. That could be true as they still have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as the team's core. To add to their strength, they are also close to giving Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole an extension.

Reports suggest that Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. could move to other teams, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The team is trying their level best to keep their championship roster alive.

Bob Myers has done an exceptional job in forming the team and he will be focused on winning a few more championships with the players they have.

As far as their core is concerned, Curry will use the offseason to continue working on his physical conditioning. Klay Thompson will finally have an offseason without having to go through rehab. Green could also use the time off to work on his offensive shortcomings.

If it all works out well, they do look like a side that can compete for championships in the near future.

