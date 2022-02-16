“I can definitely see them moving Anthony Davis” - Frank Isola reacts to Stephen A Smith saying the LA Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Sports analyst Stephen A Smith shook things up in the NBA community after boldly stating that the LA Lakers should consider shopping Anthony Davis during the offseason.

While many have disagreed with Smith and still believe in Davis, sportswriter Frank Isola sees it as a possibility.

On the latest episode of the Keyshawn, JWill and Max show, the crew asked Isola about his thoughts on Smith's statement. Isola said he sees the Lakers moving Davis, and that there would be a market for him. He said:

"I do think there'll be a market for Anthony Davis, but the only thing about Anthony Davis, how much you gonna give up for a guy who clearly, I think is a No. 2 guy. As a No. 1 guy in New Orleans, I think they only got out the first round one time."

Keyshawn talked about how the Lakers need someone to replace LeBron James while saying that he believes Davis is only a No. 2. He wondered who the Lakers could get in exchange for Davis if they decide to move on from the latter, Isola said:

"You start looking at teams where guys, you know a team like Miami which has players, and they have a way of doing things down there. If they ever had a guy like Anthony Davis, somehow, Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, and the rest of that group down there would make it work."

"I can definitely see them moving on from Anthony Davis, but the key is gonna be you better get something back in the terms of players and draft picks. I don't know where that would be right now. I would think something in the Eastern Conference where you have young players."

At some point, which might be as early as the 2022 offseason, the Lakers could be looking to rebuild after assembling one of the oldest rosters in league history. To accomplish that, they might have to move their most valuable asset, which is Davis at the moment.

Anthony Davis has been dependable since his return from injury

Davis (#3) of the Los Angeles Lakers grabs a rebound against Clint Capela (#15) of the Atlanta Hawks

Davis sprained his MCL on December 17, 2021, in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since his return to action five weeks later, he has shown glimpses of his former dominant self in New Orleans and during his first season with the Lakers.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo ANTHONY DAVIS IS BACK!! ANTHONY DAVIS IS BACK!! https://t.co/3AAW2F2cJF

In the nine games he has played since then, the big man is averaging 23.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 blocks per outing. Although the Lakers are still struggling to win games, they have been better at both ends of the floor, especially in defense.

However, it is worth pointing out that Davis' efforts are not enough to help the Lakers be championship contenders. Much of the heavy-lifting is still left to James, who is in his 19th NBA season.

Edited by Bhargav