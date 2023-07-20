“I can feel the whole world hating me”- DeAndre Ayton is desperate to change the narrative surrounding him

Last season, DeAndre Ayton was one the most talked about and controversial players in the NBA. Ayton had problems dealing with his former coach Monty Williams and his relationship with the team was no longer as solid as it once was. As bad as Ayton's situation was, it only got worse when the Phoenix Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 playoffs.

Fans criticized Ayton for his shortcomings, despite suffering a rib contusion prior to the loss. With all the ruckus surrounding him, Ayton now feels like the entire world hates him. The Suns big man feels like fans have turned on him. His goal this summer is to turn things around by getting everyone to count on him again.

"I can feel the whole world hating me in a way," Ayton said. "I'm the guy a lot of people point at and I see it and feel it, but mainly what I've been working on five to six days a week since we've lost is just motivating myself to change the narrative of what people think about me."

Can DeAndre Ayton turn things around?

Phoenix Suns Media Day

DeAndre Ayton, the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, has undeniably been a valuable asset for the Phoenix Suns. However, his performances have faced scrutiny due to a perceived lack of effort and inconsistency. This led to multiple trade rumors, a lack of trust from his coach, and his chemistry with the team deteriorating.

Nevertheless, Ayton has maintained an impressive double-double average throughout his career and is coming off a solid 2022-23 season, where he showcased his abilities by averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 67 games while boasting an impressive 58.9% shooting from the field.

Should Ayton continue to be part of the Suns' roster in the upcoming 2023-24 season, he will play a crucial role in a formidable starting lineup featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Josh Okogie.

Winning an NBA title would undoubtedly help silence many of the criticisms aimed at the seasoned big man. Either way, the most important thing for him to do right now is to prove that he can deliver and be consistent.

