"I can give you some bulls**t if you want" - Greg Popovich hits back with salty reply on Spurs' chances against Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich, one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, is known for his back-and-forth moments with interviewers, providing answers ranging from sarcastic to salty. Considering the number of times, Popovich, in his 27th season in San Antonio, has been interviewed, he has often taken the liberty to answer freely and creatively to reporters.

And he did so again on Sunday before San Antonio's 117-115 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, not mincing words when he responded to a question.

"Oh, we probably won't (get in Cleveland's passing lanes to halt its offense)," Popovich said. "I can give you some bullshit if you want."

The numbers speak for themselves, the San Antonio Spurs rank 25th in defensive ratings. Planning to contain the Cavaliers' offensive pace that contributes to their passing game is one thing, but for a young team to execute, it's a different ball game.

Cleveland had 27 assists in a game in which the Cavs shot 48.9%, including 37.2% from 3-point range. On the bright side, Cleveland had 16 turnovers to the Spurs' 11.

Greg Popovich talked about international talent in basketball

In a Sports Illustrated article by Matt Guzman, San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich described what it's like to coach international and United States basketball talent. He built a dynasty with talents like Manu Ginobili (Argentina) and Tony Parker (France).

"(There's) no difference whatsoever," Popovich said. "It's basketball, no matter how you slice it. The same fundamentals, win, lose. Whether you have the fundamentals or you don't. Talent is important. Skills are important. Heart is important. Whether you are from Chile, Argentina, Bolivia or Massachusetts in the United States, it does not matter."

Looking at how far international basketball has come, compared to past years, is indicative of the excellent basketball development happening around the world.

His experience with coaching international talent will be beneficial to developing the 2023 No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama. The 20-year-old rookie has made a seamless transition from his playing days in France to the NBA.

The rookie has been excellent, giving fans hope for what's in store for the future. Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points (44.9% shooting, including 29.1% from 3-point range), 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.

The Spurs (5-30), who are last in the Western Conference, have lost 28 of their last 30 games.