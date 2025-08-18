  • home icon
"I can never disrespect him": Patrick Beverley sings different tune on Daryl Morey in shocking reversal amid NBA return

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 18, 2025 23:37 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Patrick Beverley spoke highly of 76ers general manager Daryl Morey (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley had a great time running into Daryl Morey recently. In the latest episode of his show, the "Pat Bev Podcast," the 6-foot-2 guard revealed that he saw Morey. The two have had a great professional relationship that dates back to 2013.

Early in his professional career, Beverley spent time playing basketball overseas. He played for Dnipro in 2008, Olympiacos in 2009 and Spartak St. Petersburg in 2011 before landing a deal with the Houston Rockets in 2013.

Meanwhile, Morey had already been serving as the Rockets' general manager when they first met, since assuming the role in 2007.

According to Beverley, it was a positive encounter. They had a great time catching up with one another and revealed that he had nothing negative to talk about Morey.

"I ran into Daryl Morey yesterday, great vibes," Beverley said.
"For me, I can never disrespect Daryl Morey because he's the one who came and got me from overseas. I can never say not one bad thing about Morey."
According to Pat Bev, he let Morey know that he appreciates him for finding him overseas. Because of that, he was able to be in the same country as his family, and it was easier to spend time with them.

Beverley also said that he and Rone, his co-host, need to get the executive to be a guest on the podcast.

After Patrick Beverley's stint with the Rockets, he reunited with Morey as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. However, that was short-lived since the veteran guard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the trade deadline.

There was also news that the executive wasn't planning on trading Beverley. The guard even shared the story of how he spoke with Morey about not participating in any deals before the deadline.

Patrick Beverley expects Marcus Smart to have a great year with the Lakers

One of the key acquisitions for the LA Lakers was the defensive guard, Marcus Smart. He agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and signed a two-year, $11 million deal.

Since the Boston Celtics moved on from him, he struggled to stay healthy with the Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards. But Patrick Beverley believes that Smart will play an integral role in their 2025-26 season.

“Marcus Smart has something to prove,” Beverley said (Time stamp: 1:01:52).

Beverley said that Smart could have a new motivation, which is to play for a new contract. This is why he expects the guard to have an outstanding year ahead.

“I think he’s going to have a stunning year, don’t sleep on the Lakers."
Patrick Beverley has faced Smart multiple times in his career. He understands what kind of player the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is. This is why he's not counting him out just yet.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
