"I can never say Steph Curry made a lucky shot" - Matt Barnes recalls Steph Curry's impeccable work ethic in conversation with Draymond Green

It's safe to say that Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is the greatest shooter of all time as he is the NBA's all-time leader in three-point shots made. While his ability to shoot is indeed natural and effortless, his former teammate Matt Barnes believes that luck is not part of Steph's game.

In an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Barnes talked about the greatness of Steph Curry as an opponent and a teammate. Barnes, who played for the Warriors in 2017 and won his only NBA championship, mentioned how crazy Steph's shooting routine was.

"Any shot that Steph makes on the court is not luck. I can never say Steph Curry made a lucky shot. He works on the odd angles, the awkward hand, the off-the-glass, the half-court shots he shoots like they’re f**king layups while we’re warming up," Barnes said.

Matt Barnes continued to talk about his experience with the Warriors in 2017. It was his second stint with Golden State, being a member of the "We Believe" Warriors from 2006 to 2008. Barnes was in awe of how all the members of the Warriors at the time were practicing, especially Steph Curry's impeccable work ethic.

The two-time MVP has perfected his shot, but he has a routine during practice and pregame. Steph practices long-distance shots, from every angle to left-handed, one-footers or even off-balanced shots. That's what makes Curry one-of-a-kind, as his shots are never about luck.

Barnes also believes the Warriors are going to win the NBA championship this season. With Steph Curry playing like an MVP, Draymond Green focused on defense, Jordan Poole having a breakout season and Andrew Wiggins stepping up his game, it's not impossible to think that Golden State could win their fourth NBA championship since 2015.

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are expected to return to the rotation this season, which will add more firepower to the Warriors.

Steph Curry still one of the favorites for MVP as Warriors sit second in the West standings

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry is still one of the favorites to win the NBA MVP Award this season. He's having one of his best seasons as a pro, averaging 27.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals. Steph is shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, while making 5.3 threes per game.

Some of his competitors for the MVP are Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry recently struggled shooting the ball as he chased Ray Allen's record. But with the record broken, Steph could play even better as the season progresses.

The Golden State Warriors currently sit second behind the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference and overall NBA standings. The Warriors have a record of 25-6 as they try to avoid a coronavirus outbreak. Currently, the Warriors have two starters in the league's health and safety protocols: Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

If Steph Curry can avoid getting injured and the Warriors can maintain their place in the standings, he'll have a great chance to win the MVP. The Warriors are also naturally one of the favorites to win the NBA title this season besides the Brooklyn Nets.

