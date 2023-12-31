In the wake of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic passing, Grammy-nominated rapper The Game has opened up about the deep impact of Bryant's friendship on his life and career. Having shared a unique bond with him, The Game described the surreal and heartbreaking experience of learning about the basketball icon's untimely death.

The revelation came when the rapper spoke to the Vlad TV host in a YouTube video. He opened up about how Bryant supported his musical endeavors from their earliest interactions, often incorporating The Game's albums into his workout routines.

"When I got into rap Kobe was like a hell of supportive of my albums and he would always play(The Game's songs), they would always play higher(the song) when he scored... and he would always hit me and let me know how motivating my albums were for his workouts."

The profound influence that Bryant had on The Game is epitomized by the tattoo of the number eight, worn over the rapper's eye in loving tribute to his dear friend. He also shed light on the connection he shared with Kobe Bryant, emphasizing the immense emotional toll of losing a such a figure.

Further talking about their bonding, The Game narrated the moment he got to know about Kobe's helicopter crash:

"One of my homies hit me it's like you heard about Kobe I'm not thinking that they even talking about Kobe, he was like yeah I think Kobe died and I'm like it's one of those things where I pulled the car over."

He further added:

"I went straight to the internet, I Googled nobody was saying nothing and I waited again another five minutes and then boom TMZ and it start going around, and I can remember shedding real tears again. I just couldn't believe it, that was surreal yeah because it was Kobe Bryant."

Bryant's unwavering dedication to basketball, as highlighted by his intense approach to practice and unparalleled understanding of the sport, is echoed by fellow NBA player Joe Smith.

The shared sentiment of loss pervades through The Game's poignant narrative, emphasizing the deep and lasting impact of Bryant's friendship and mentorship on those whose lives he touched.

The Game dedicated his face tattoo to Kobe Bryant

Rapper "The Game," also known as Jayceon Terrell Taylor, debuted a poignant tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in the form of a face tattoo.

According to a report by Business Insider in February 2020, the striking ink incorporates Bryant's autograph behind a symbol of infinity, represented by the number eight. This holds special significance as one of Bryant's former jersey numbers.

Taylor's Instagram post was emotionally captioned "∞ F O R E V E R," a powerful message reflecting his enduring regard for the basketball legend. This act of remembrance is part of a series of honors Taylor has paid to Bryant, including wearing his jersey during tour performances and dedicating a song to him, demonstrating the profound impact Bryant had on Taylor's life and career.