"I can do that s**t, too" - Kevin Durant lauds LeBron James, calling him inspiration for greatness

Pheonix Suns star Kevin Durant has always been compared to LeBron James as both stars have shown brilliance on the hardwood, making a huge impact in the NBA. Despite the rivalry that the two stars share, they still give major respect to each other and have recognized their contributions.

Durant and James have played against each other on the league's biggest stage, the NBA Finals, three times. Both have won and lost against each other, and that has made them respect each other. Now that LeBron is in the latter legs of his career, the league has looked up to him for inspiration.

Despite James' old age, KD has looked at the four-time champion for inspiration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He adapted his game and still has that youthful energy," Durant said. "Popping around everywhere, diving all over the floor. It’s inspiring to see. As a competitor, I’m like, 'Man, f*** that. I can do that s***, too.'"

Expand Tweet

Durant isn't on the younger side of the spectrum as well. He's already 34 years old, and his body has started to turn fragile by missing many games over the past seasons.

It's also clear to see that the Phoenix Suns forward is capable of what James is still doing at this point in his career. It's just that LeBron is surprising everyone with how he's still athletic and effective.

You might also be interested in reading this: Is LeBron James in Saudi Arabia? More about King James’ tour of Riyadh explored

NBA writer suggests LeBron James will finish his career with the Boston Celtics

Could LeBron James finish his career in Boston?

LeBron James and the Boston Celtics don't have the best relationship as the Massachusetts team rivaled the teams that the NBA star has been on over the past years. Interestingly, a Celtics beat writer suggested that King James could end his illustrious career with the 17-time champions.

Eric Jay Santos shared the idea of the Celtics being the top team to draft Bronny James, the son of LeBron. The LA Lakers star has said that it's his dream to play with Bronny in the NBA. The Boston team has a chance to draft the young prospect and could recruit his father in the process.

"Drafting Bronny James could pave the way to the Celtics signing his Hall-of-Fame-bound father. James has previously expressed desire to play alongside his son before retiring," Santos wrote.

Expand Tweet

It's unsure how Celtics fans feel about the idea, but getting a chance to have a superstar like James could be a huge deal for the team. He'll be able to mentor Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the process.

Also read: "LeBron James' antlers is in platinum & Michael Jordan's may be in gold”: Rich Paul stirs up GOAT debate with a twist