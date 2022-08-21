"I can score the ball, I can lock up" - Cleveland Cavaliers guard opens up on what he can bring to a team next season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has been the topic of conversation surrounding the franchise this summer over contract disputes between the player and the organization. On "I AM ATHLETE," the guard said he is a two-way player and an energizer bunny who loves the grind involved with an 82-game regular season.

"Oh, man, I'm just the type of player that's going to play both ends. I can score the ball, I can lock up. ... At the end of the day, I'm going to bring you that energy, bring you that grind every day. I love that. That's me and no one can out-hustle me in anything," Sexton said.

It has been a bizarre summer for Sexton and the Cavaliers. The guard is a restricted free agent. He is reportedly seeking a contract that will earn him nearly $20 million annually. However, no team in the league is willing to pay that.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' initial offer was $40 million for three years. According to Cleveland Cavaliers beat writer Chris Fedor, the Cavs have asked Sexton to find a better offer if he can. Sexton might need to take this deal with no suitors in sight as training camp begins next month.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



( Collin Sexton speaks on what he could bring to a team next season @IAMATHLETEpod | h/t @WeAreCavsNation Collin Sexton speaks on what he could bring to a team next season (🎥 @IAMATHLETEpod | h/t @WeAreCavsNation )https://t.co/dhWkdku640

Which team could benefit from Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton?

Sexton in action against the Charlotte Hornets for the Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving and Zach LaVine earned massive contracts this summer. It was only natural that Collin Sexton wanted a similar deal. However, a team is yet to bite. There aren't many teams with the cap space to offer Sexton a $20 million per year contract. Secondly, Collin Sexton is coming off a significant injury.

Sexton led the way for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season, averaging more than 24 points per game. He shot the ball better than 47% from the field and over 37% from the perimeter. He recorded 17 games during the regular season with 28 or more points.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats Collin Sexton is the first player in @cavs history to score 20+ points in each of his first 10 games of the season. Collin Sexton is the first player in @cavs history to score 20+ points in each of his first 10 games of the season. https://t.co/9iYzUAb7qZ

The Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks could use Sexton. Especially the latter. He could be a replacement for Jalen Brunson, forming a formidable backcourt with Luka Doncic.

The Cavaliers guard is 23 years old and has plenty of basketball ahead of him. The Mavericks could gamble on him and his immense upside.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott