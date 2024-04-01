"I can score on any level": LeBron James keeps the record straight after hitting career-high 9 3s

LeBron James tied his career high for most 3s in a game against the Brooklyn Nets after making 9 of 10 shots in Sunday's dominant 116-104 win for the LA Lakers. James matched the legendary Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers player to hit nine 3s in a single game multiple times. James broke the record for the most efficient nine 3-pointer games in franchise history, missing only one long-range shot.

It hasn't been considered his greatest threat. However, James has worked on this skillset, trying to adapt to the league's standards amid the 3-ball explosion. But that hasn't led to the Lakers superstar leaning on it completely. According to the four-time MVP, he considers himself a lethal threat in the halfcourt from all levels.

"I don't never have to lean on it ... I can score on any level on the floor, basically once I cross halfcourt," James said (h/t Lakers' insider Jovan Buha). "I can score in the post, I can score in pick and rolls, off the ball, off cutting.

LeBron James acknowledged he's not one of the NBA's lethal 3-point shooting threats who can make 12 to 15 attempts from long-range nightly, but admitted he's worked on the craft, hoping that teams respect him from the arc.

Spacing on the floor has become critical to the league's improved offense, and the best teams are those with the best 3-point shooting efficiency. The Lakers haven't been in that category, but that has changed since February.

The Lakers shot 36.5% from 3 (15th) until January. They were 24-25 in that span. Since February, they made 39.9% of their shots from the arc, the second-best mark behind the Boston Celtics. LA has a 17-8 recording since then.

LeBron James is shooting a career-high from 3-point range

LeBron James has had his 3-point explosion this season. The Lakers star has hit 41.6% of his 3-point shots this season, which marks a career-high. James' previous career-high was 40.6% when he was with the Miami Heat in 2012-13, his fourth and final MVP season.

James is a career 34.7% 3-point shooter. In his Lakers' career, the best he's shot from range was 36.5% in the 2020-21 season. James has significantly improved this year as he's picking his best spots from the arc. He's seemingly much better on transition pull-up 3s and moving off the ball to get more open shots.

The luxury of playing next to shot creators like D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves has also contributed to LeBron James' success from 3-point range.