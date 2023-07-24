"I can see that absolutely happening": Sixers insider says Joel Embiid could potentially end up in New York

It appears that the Joel Embiid era in Philadelphia may be nearing its end. Recent rumors suggest that the reigning MVP is looking to part ways with the Philadelphia 76ers. Speculation arose when Embiid hinted at the possibility of playing for another team in the upcoming season, emphasizing his ultimate goal of winning a championship regardless of the team he represents.

Having that in mind, it appears that the Sixers and other teams are anticipating this big trade potentially coming soon. According to Sixers insider Keith Pompey, he can see Embiid being sent over to the New York Knicks. Pompey mentioned that the Knicks have been preparing to trade for Embiid for a while now considering they've saved all of their first-round draft picks.

“Joel already owns a house up in New York," Pompey stated. "The Knicks have been keeping ahold of their first-round draft picks hoping and praying that Joel Embiid asks out… I can see that absolutely happening.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints



— Sixers insider @PompeyOnSixers



(via @SiriusXMNBA)

pic.twitter.com/RNvXztyhQV “Joel already owns a house up in New York… The Knicks have been keeping ahold of their first-round draft picks hoping and praying that Joel Embiid asks out… I can see that absolutely happening.”— Sixers insider @PompeyOnSixers(via @SiriusXMNBA)

Is Joel Embiid serious about leaving the Philadelphia 76ers?

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Joel Embiid has played for the Philadelphia 76ers since the beginning of his career. He's played with the team for seven seasons now, but it looks like his run with the team might be cut shorter than expected considering how he could potentially get traded this offseason.

Earlier this month, Embiid expressed his thoughts on winning his first NBA championship. While the goal has always been winning it with Philly, the reigning MVP surprisingly hinted that he could win the title someplace else.

During an interview with Maverick Carter, the Sixers big man stated that he'd do whatever it takes to win the trophy. Meaning to say, it doesn't matter where Embiid wins the gold, to him, what matters is that he can accomplish his lifelong dream of becoming an NBA champion.

The question now is whether Joel Embiid will actively pursue a trade this offseason. He believes that assembling two or three superstars is essential for winning a title. With James Harden seeking a trade, the prospect of Embiid being the lone superstar in Philly may prompt him to seek a fresh start elsewhere.

As we await developments in this situation, it's becoming increasingly evident that the Joel Embiid era in Philadelphia might indeed be drawing to a close during this offseason, particularly if the Sixers' roster undergoes significant changes.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!