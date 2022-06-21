“I can see Kyrie Irving leaving anywhere because he’s an egomaniac”- Michael Wilbon claims Brooklyn Nets have realized they won’t win with Irving, believes the All-Star guard could rekindle his magic with LeBron James

Michael Wilbon has reacted to the latest NBA rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Irving and the Nets front office are at an impasse about his future with the franchise. The five-time All-Star could become a free agent this offseason if he opts out of his player option.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Inside Pass at theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0…

Brooklyn will likely consider a sign-and-trade move for Irving if they decide on parting ways with him.

According to the latest reports, the LA Lakers, New York Knicks and LA Clippers are considered potential suitors for him.

Here's Michael Wilbon's reaction to the rumors on ESPN's "Parden The Interruption Show":

"I can see Kyrie Irving leaving anywhere because he's an egomaniac. He thinks he's the solution to everything.

"He's a hell of a player. He's one of the great talents in the league. He's one of the great talents in the league in the last 15 years. But they're not winning anything with him in Brooklyn, and I think, in Brooklyn, they're starting to understand that."

Kyrie Irving hasn't had a successful stint with the Brooklyn Nets. In three seasons with the team, he has won just one playoff series.

Injuries and off-court issues have hampered his availability. These are considered two of the many reasons behind Brooklyn's refusal to offer him a max contract.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter With injuries, COVID cases and an inordinate minutes load on their superstar players, the Nets are bringing back Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York, sources told @wojespn With injuries, COVID cases and an inordinate minutes load on their superstar players, the Nets are bringing back Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York, sources told @wojespn. https://t.co/An5vAhrnK6

Michael Wilbon says Kyrie Irving and LeBron James could rekindle their magic and win a title again

The latest trade rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving have excited LA Lakers fans as the franchise is a potential suitor for him.

LeBron James and Irving took the Cleveland Cavaliers to three NBA finals appearances in a row. The duo also led the Cavaliers to a title win despite being 3-1 down in the 2016 NBA Finals.

NBA History @NBAHistory #NBA75 On this day in 2016... Kyrie Irving hit one of the most legendary game-winners in NBA History to complete a historic comeback and win Game 7 of the 2016 #NBAFinals On this day in 2016... Kyrie Irving hit one of the most legendary game-winners in NBA History to complete a historic comeback and win Game 7 of the 2016 #NBAFinals! #NBA75 https://t.co/UQWMRF20ut

Michael Wilbon believes James needs Irving right now. He also said the two have the potential to rekindle their magic and win the title again as teammates.

Here's what Wilbon had to say:

"LeBron's in a different position now. He needs some help. He needs some talent on that team. I don't believe for one second that Russell Westbrook and LeBron are gonna combine to win a championship. He and Kyrie might. They may be able to rekindle that magic."

Kyrie Irving has played alongside LeBron James before, and his shooting ability could help coach new coach Darvin Ham's 4-out-1-in system immensely.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… Russell Westbrook expected to opt into final year of contract with Lakers by the end of the month: Russell Westbrook expected to opt into final year of contract with Lakers by the end of the month:lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/iJNqAno6u8

However, the Brooklyn Nets may get a better deal from their cross-town rivals, the New York Knicks, or the LA Clippers in a potential sign-and-trade.

Unless Brooklyn gets enticed by Russell Westbrook's ability to play at least 75 games every season, a deal with the Lakers is unlikely to go through. This is especially true considering that Anthony Davis will likely stay in LA.

