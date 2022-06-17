“I can’t confirm or deny that, he’s definitely a candidate” - Darvin Ham coy on the prospect of 1x All-Star joining the LA Lakers, says he has final say on his staff

There are rumors that the LA Lakers will hire Rasheed Wallace as part of the coaching staff.

The Lakers are undergoing a major restructuring following their horrid 2021-22 campaign. They finished out of the playoff bracket despite putting together a team specifically to contend for the title.

Immediately after their season came to an end, they relieved Frank Vogel of his duties as head coach. Soon after, they signed former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham to lead the team.

A lot of changes will be coming as the LA Lakers look to put together a team that can compete at the highest level. Although some members of staff and players will remain, some are already getting replaced.

Ham was recently on the "Rich Eisen Show" as a guest, and he answered a few questions regarding the direction the Lakers are taking. However, he chose not to give a definitive answer when asked about the possibility of Wallace coming on as an assistant coach.

"I can't confirm or deny that. He's definitely a candidate though, I'll tell you that."

The LA Lakers will certainly benefit from Wallace's arrival. The former NBA champion has great basketball knowledge that he can share with young players.

Kevin Garnett believes Wallace will help Anthony Davis reach new heights. The Lakers big man has been accused of losing interest in basketball since winning the championship in 2020.

Davis has also been on the receiving end of fan trolling after he said that he last picked up a basketball on April 5.

Considering how poorly he shot the ball last season, fans are demanding that he put in work this offseason.

The LA Lakers are looking to contend for the title in 2023

(L-R) LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are a storied franchise and will never pass on an opportunity to compete for a title. Granted, they have had poor spells in the 21st century but are hoping not to hit such lows moving forward.

With LeBron James on your team, there is always a chance to win, and the Lakers know that. That is why they will be looking to take advantage of his final year, barring a contract renewal.

James has also declared that he will not be missing the playoffs for the rest of his career. The Lakers captain has followed the postseason closely and is upset that he did not participate.

There is a lot the LA Lakers need to do to be seen as championship contenders. Although fans have clamored for a Russell Westbrook trade, the chances of that happening have gotten slimmer by the day.

The Lakers will have to figure out how to move forward with their Big 3 intact. Davis staying healthy is a big key to their success in the 2022-23 season.

