“I can’t give my strategy away”: Sabrina Ionescu plays it coy talking game plan against Steph Curry ahead of NBA All-Star 3-point shootout

The gamesmanship between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu has already begun. The two are facing off in a three-point shootout at the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend. The two will go head-to-head in their own shooting contest. However, the sharpshooters are not giving up who is shooting first.

The two did a joint interview as they promote the event. In it, Ionescu was keeping her strategies close the vest. The two stars were debating who should shoot first in the contest.

“I can’t give my strategy away. To be honest, I am down for whatever. If Steph wants to go second, I can go first, that is no problem,” Ionescu said. “But if Steph wants to go second, maybe he should go first to put a little hiccup in what he wants to do.”

Curry has plenty of experience in the contest. He has competed seven times and won twice. He knows the adrenaline edge going second can give you. Just ask Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who went second in overtime of the Super Bowl and won. Curry hinted at a desire to go second.

“The first time I won, I am pretty sure I didn’t go last so I got to set the number. There is a different rush going last and knowing what you have to get and you’re chasing it,” Curry said.

However, the decision has been taken from their hands. A fan vote will decide who shoots first in the contest on Saturday. Fans can place their vote on NBA.com.

Will Sabrina Ionescu beat Steph Curry in shootout?

Sabrina Ionescu already has the backing of Klay Thompson and other NBA stars. She is still the underdog to knock off the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry. It will be a thrilling battle of the sexes on Saturday night.

It will be a tough task for Ionescu. Steph Curry holds the record for most three-pointers made in NBA history, and is still adding to it every night.

Ionescu has a few records of her own though. She set the WNBA record for most three-pointers in a season with 128 last year. She also set a three-point shootout record with a score of 37 out of 40 in the WNBA contest last season.

Ionescu is taking the challenge head on. She was set to shoot from the WNBA line while Steph Curry shot from the NBA, which is further away. Ionescu scoffed at the notion and now both will shoot from the NBA line. Ionescu will still use WNBA balls though.

The shootout will be a part of NBA All-Star Saturday night. The contest will go third after the Skills Challenge and normal three-Point Shootout. The Slam Dunk contest will follow Sabrina Ionescu vs Steph Curry. The event will take place on February 17 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and will air on TNT.