“I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub” - Draymond Green emphasizes it’s unfair to compare 2 different eras in NBA

After studying the tape of the '98 Chicago Bulls, Draymond Green had an interesting take when comparing them to the 2017 Golden State Warriors. Suggesting that the Dubs would handle the Bulls and the Utah Jazz, Green also disparaged the idea of comparing eras.

The 1998 Chicago Bulls are widely regarded as one of the best basketball teams of all time. Featuring the likes of legends such as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the Bulls were beyond dominant.

Making their final title run in their dynasty, the Bulls walked away with their sixth ring in eight years while completing their second three-peat. This feat itself displays how great the team truly was.

However, Draymond Green is of the opinion that the 2017 Warriors could have beaten this team and humiliated the Utah Jazz. After studying the tape from the Finals, Green tweeted saying:

"I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"

Draymond Green's comments on the matter were quite clear. However, he also makes it evidently clear that comparing two different eras is rather pointless. As the game evolves and changes with time, different facets influence dominance.

But would the 2017 Dubs dominate against the '98 Bulls?

How realistic is Draymond Green's prediction of Warriors-Bulls matchup?

The 2017 Golden State Warriors head into a timeout

When considering the comments made by Draymond Green, there are several aspects of the game that need to be considered.

The 2017 Golden State Warriors had one of the strongest lineups in basketball history. Having added Kevin Durant to their roster, the Warriors were a superpower of unparalleled proportions.

Additionally, as Draymond Green mentioned, the brand of basketball being played was very different. The Bulls' system against the Warriors' free-flowing offense sees a lot of different matchup issues. With floor spacing being the first concern, the Dubs head into the game with an upper hand.

When looking at it from an offensive firepower perspective, the Warriors may have more avenues available to them. With the likes of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson all ready to fire at a moment's notice, the Bulls would have to scramble all over the place defensively.

Should it be a single game, the Warriors might just walk away with a win. But a seven-game series is a completely different question.

The nature of the series allows for re-grouping and adaptation. Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the most ferocious competitors of all time. Rodman is practically a defensive and rebounding savant. Pippen could hold his own against anybody.

The Chicago Bulls were a battle-hardened unit. The nature of adaptation and adversity forcing inspiration has to be considered in this scenario.

A matchup between the two championship teams would be one for the ages. The Bulls' dominance and physicality against the Warriors' system and flair poses an exciting conundrum.

However, based on the rules and nature of foul calls, the game could be subject to severely different outcomes.

