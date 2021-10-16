"I can’t be too mad at somebody for making a decision for themselves” - Kevin Durant on if he's angry at Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant has finally revealed to the media if he is angry at Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving. Basketball fans have been wondering how Durant felt as Irving continued to resist getting vaccinated for COVID-19, leaving the Nets no choice but to banish him until he gets his jab.

After the Nets' preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kevin Durant was asked by media members about his true feelings regarding the issue with his teammate. Durant said he's not mad at Irving and he just want to focus on the upcoming season.

"What is being mad going to do? We are not going to change his mind, know what I’m saying? We’ll let him figure out what he needs to do and the team figure out what they need to do. And us as players, when we are in that locker room, on that floor, we are going to work with each other. So life is amazing. I can’t be too mad at somebody making a decision for themselves," Durant said.

It was the first time Kevin Durant spoke about Irving since the Brooklyn Nets made the decision not to allow his teammate to play or even attend practices. Irving was only ineligible to play at home due to New York's vaccine mandate, but the Nets ultimately decided to banish him for not complying.

Kevin Durant remains focused despite the absence of Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant is focused on winning his 3rd NBA championship this season

The Brooklyn Nets are still the favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA championship even without Kyrie Irving. The Nets still have Kevin Durant, who many believe is the best player in the world at the moment, and James Harden, a former MVP.

Durant told reporters that the current situation they are in is not ideal, but they still need to do their jobs. Brooklyn has built a great roster around Durant, Harden and Irving in hopes of winning the title in June.

“This is not the ideal situation coming into the season. But some of this, it’s out of our control. So what we can do is come in and focus on our jobs every single day.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets finished the preseason with a record of 3-1. In their final preseason game, the Nets defeated the Minnesota Timbewolves 107-101. Durant had 19 points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes.

