There has been a great deal of hype leading up to the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers first-round matchup.

The Lakers have become a trendy darkhorse pick to make some noise in the Western Conference as they have been the best team in the NBA during the second half of the season.

However, concerns about injuries have prevented many from truly believing and these fears may have been proven correct in the opening matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the first half of the opening game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Davis came flying in for an offensive rebound. It proved to be a poor decision as Davis came up holding his right shoulder and appeared to say "I can't move my arm," as he left the game.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA



- Anthony Davis



“I can’t move my arm”- Anthony Davis “I can’t move my arm”- Anthony Davis 😳 https://t.co/l6xsjm9FDL

Davis went directly to the locker room following this injury and remained there for the final 1:15 of the half. Despite a solid performance by the Lakers, they trailed 65-59 at the break.

Anthony Davis' impact on the Lakers

For the Lakers to have a true chance in the series, they will need Anthony Davis to return to the court and play at a high level. The eight-time All-Star was off to a hot start in the matchup, tallying 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks in the first half.

Davis has impressed throughout the season and deserves credit for keeping the Lakers on track during LeBron James' injury struggles. Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks this season.

The battle between Davis and Jaren Jackson Jr. has been a great matchup to watch and one that will have a major impact on the outcome of the series. Without Anthony Davis on the court, it decreases the Lakers' chances in a major way.

His health will be a storyline to watch throughout the duration of the game and as the series continues. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it is a stinger. The Lakers have officially announced that he will be available to return, but the level he can play at will be something to watch.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Lakers star Anthony Davis is believed to have sustained a stinger on his right arm, but is still undergoing testing, source tells ESPN. He hurt shoulder late in second quarter of Game 1 vs. Memphis. Lakers star Anthony Davis is believed to have sustained a stinger on his right arm, but is still undergoing testing, source tells ESPN. He hurt shoulder late in second quarter of Game 1 vs. Memphis.

Lakers and NBA fans everywhere will be eagerly waiting for more updates and monitoring his level of play. It is a positive sign that he will be able to take the court again, but the Lakers need him to be capable of playing at a high level if they are to have success as a team.

Poll : 0 votes