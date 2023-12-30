"I can’t vote for that guy”: Charles Barkley unleashes on former President Donald Trump “pseudo-racist rhetoric” immigration views

Charles Barkley has never been a fan of former President Donald Trump. The Philadelphia 76ers great has been vocal about his criticism of the way Trump handled the affairs of the nation. He has emphatically said that he doesn’t want to go through another term with the billionaire as president.

“Sir Charles” has expanded his portfolio. From a superstar basketball player, he carried his experience and knowledge to broadcasting as an analyst. He has included politics as part of his resume.

Charles Barkley is now a co-host of CNN’s “King Charles” show alongside Gayle King, who also anchors “CBS Mornings.” In the show, Barkley named several reasons why he is opposed to another Donald Trump presidency. Here’s one of them:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s trying to make people fearful of immigrants, black people, Hispanics [and] Muslims. Obviously, we got a lot of anti-semitic stuff going on. … It’s a travesty and a disgrace that he’s able to do that.

“For a man who’s running for the most powerful position in the world to use pseudo-racist rhetoric — that’s one of the reasons I can’t vote for that guy. Because man, he just rubs me the wrong way. And people can vote for whoever they want to. But I just do not like it at all.”

Expand Tweet

Charles Barkley did mention the drastic need to change the immigration policy. He said that the government can’t have people “coming over 24/7.” Currently, droves of people have been crossing the border, particularly in Mexico. The government is desperately trying to stop the tide.

Trump's plan for 2025 will curtail legal immigration by reducing access for prospective immigrants. The government can reject immigration request based on ideology, wealth, health and even country of origin.

Charles Barkley called Donald Trump’s supporters “nutty people”

In his show “King Charles,” Charles Barkley did not hold back in his comments about Donald Trump. He was specifically concerned that, if elected, the new president would get back at the media, people who don’t share his views and political opponents.

The former Phoenix Suns superstar didn’t stop there. He made a comment that is likely to ignite reactions from Trump supporters:

“I’m not a big Trump fan. I’m just not. ’Cause like I say, it’s the president of the United States. It ain’t for no small little group of nutty people.”

When told that his comments could get him in hot water, Charles Barkley dug in:

“I only call them that because they are. They’re crazy. They’re like your drunk friend. Like, once your friend’s drunk, there’s nothing you can say to him.”

Expand Tweet

Barkley has never held back as a legendary player and as an award-winning basketball analyst at TNT. It doesn't look like he is changing now that he’s into political commentaries with CNN.