“I can tell my kids, I can tell my grandkids I’ve played in the NBA Finals … The rest is history” - Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was in a lot of pain during the 2021 NBA Finals and says the magnitude of the moment gave him dopamine to continue

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA title in 2021, but it was not all roses for the forward. The former Defensive Player of the Year revealed that he was in a lot of pain but soldiered through because of the occasion.

The Bucks overcame a 2-0 deficit against the Phoenix Suns by winning four straight and clinching the title. It was an unexpected outcome, but Antetokounmpo got the job done with a 50-point series clinching performance.

NBA @NBA



Watch more Giannis moments: 2020-21 NBA Champion, 6x NBA All-Star, 2x NBA MVP, 2021 NBA Finals MVP, 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and 75th Anniversary Team member…Giannis Antetokounmpo! #NBA75 Watch more Giannis moments: app.link.nba.com/e/75storiesgia… 2020-21 NBA Champion, 6x NBA All-Star, 2x NBA MVP, 2021 NBA Finals MVP, 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and 75th Anniversary Team member…Giannis Antetokounmpo! #NBA75Watch more Giannis moments: app.link.nba.com/e/75storiesgia… https://t.co/0o9uogrIiQ

The Bucks looked dominant in the Finals, but the Greek Freak said that he played through pain throughout the series. On the Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man podcast, Antetokounmpo said the dopamine helped him keep going. He also revealed that he can now tell his kids he played in the NBA Finals, a goal many only dream about.

(From 13:00)

"I wanted it. That's what I wanted. I came back in six days, seven days, I was ready.

"I wasn't thinking about the pain, which I had a lot of pain. I just wanted to be a part of playing in the NBA Finals. From where I've come from, where I am right now, just being able to play.

"Some people just hear about the NBA Finals. Some people just kind of watch the NBA Finals. Being able to play a minute in NBA finals, that's what on my mindset, and that gave me dopamine to continue I wasn't feeling the pain.

"The first couple of games I was in a lot of pain, but then the dopamine hit I was like man I'm playing. We down 2-0 but it doesn't matter. I can tell my kids, I can tell my grandkids, I've played in the NBA Finals. Then we started winning, then it was the rest is history."

Although the road to the finals was not easy, the Bucks prevailed. They had to defeat a star-studded Brooklyn Nets team in the Eastern Conference semifinals before facing the Atlanta Hawks in the ECF.

Following his incredible finals performance, Antetokounmpo was awarded the finals MVP award. That same season, he won the All-Star MVP award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks failed to advance past the 2022 playoffs conference semifinals

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had a great opportunity to repeat their title but fell short. They failed to follow up their impressive 4-1 series win over the Chicago Bulls in the first round in the second round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 Glad that I been through a lot, it made me a monster Glad that I been through a lot, it made me a monster😤 https://t.co/jiBZglvqb6

In the conference semifinals, they squared off against the Boston Celtics. After a riveting seven-game series, the Celtics took the series.

However, it is worth noting that things might have been different if the Bucks were at full health. Khris Middleton, one of their best shooters, was missing.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He will likely miss Milwaukee’s second-round series vs. Boston and may not be cleared for the conference finals if the Bucks advance. Khris Middleton's left MCL injury is a Grade 2 sprain, per @ShamsCharania He will likely miss Milwaukee’s second-round series vs. Boston and may not be cleared for the conference finals if the Bucks advance. Khris Middleton's left MCL injury is a Grade 2 sprain, per @ShamsCharaniaHe will likely miss Milwaukee’s second-round series vs. Boston and may not be cleared for the conference finals if the Bucks advance. https://t.co/Rpmtlz2ZnP

The forward missed the series due to an MCL sprain in his left knee during Game 2 against the Bulls.

Nonetheless, the Bucks are one of the early favorites to win the 2023 title. If they remain healthy, they have a legitimate chance of getting back into the NBA Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far