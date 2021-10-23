“I can tell you they never, ever happened” - Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver responds to report alleging him of racism, sexism and sexual harassment

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has recently been in the news due to his franchise's negotiations with big man Deandre Ayton.

After the Suns announced they couldn't come to an agreement with Ayton before the rookie extension deadline, fans began pointing out Sarver's history of not wanting to pay the big bucks.

Ayton's situation will likely be resolved at the end of the season, but it seems like Sarver could have some bigger problems on his hands.

According to a report by Jordan Schultz, the NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing Robert Sarver of racism, sexism, and sexual harassment. The analyst also stated that there is a real chance that the league could remove Sarver from his position in the Phoenix Suns organization.

According to a report by Jordan Schultz, the NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing Robert Sarver of racism, sexism, and sexual harassment in a series of incidents. The analyst also stated that there is a real chance that the league could remove Sarver from his position in the Phoenix Suns organization.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix The allegations are directed at Suns owner Robert Sarver, who in a three-paragraph response denies any misconduct, specifically racial or gender discrimination. The allegations are directed at Suns owner Robert Sarver, who in a three-paragraph response denies any misconduct, specifically racial or gender discrimination.

The news has sent the basketball world into a frenzy, as many are wondering if there is any truth to the allegations.

Since Jordan Schultz's report was published, the Phoenix Suns have released multiple statements in response to the allegations. Owner Robert Sarver also released his own statement, saying that he is shocked by some of the allegations that have been made against him. His statement reads:

“I am wholly shocked by some of the allegations purported by ESPN about me, personally, or about the Phoenix Suns and Mercury organizations. While I can’t begin to know how to respond to some of the vague suggestions made by mostly anonymous voices, I can certainly tell you that some of the claims I find completely repugnant to my nature and to the character of the Suns/Mercury workplace and I can tell you they never, ever happened."

Phoenix Suns GM addresses allegations against Robert Sarver

Phoenix Suns GM James Jones also went on the record to state that he's just as surprised about the whole situation as Sarver. He said:

"None of what's been said describes the Robert Sarver I know, respect and like - it just doesn't."

With Sarver already being a hot topic after the failed contract negotiations with Ayton, Schultz's report has created an entirely new drama for the Phoenix Suns organization.

The basketball world will have to wait to see if there's any hard evidence that can be provided with a report of this magnitude. Only time will tell if there's any weight to the allegations, but for now, it looks like Sarver is in a tough spot.

