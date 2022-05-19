"I can tell you this wasn't taken today" - Dallas Mavericks spokesperson categorically denies 3x All-Star was drinking beer before Dubs vs Mavs Game 1

The Dallas Mavericks have denied claims that suggest Luka Doncic was out drinking beer ahead of the team's Western Conference semifinals series against the Golden State Warriors.

Pictures circulated online showed Doncic drinking beer with teammate Boban Marjanovic, but a Dallas Mavericks spokesperson came out in the open and said that the captured image was an old one.

The Slovenian had a poor outing in Game 1 as he scored only 20 points on 33.3% shooting from the field. However, the Dallas Mavericks will be hoping for him to get back to being at his best for the remainder of the series. Images circulated of Luka having a beer certainly worried the fans, but the spokesperson spoke to TMZ Sports and cleared the air around the whole situation. He said:

"I can tell you this wasn't taken today,"

The Warriors bring a new challenge to the Dallas Mavericks as they are different from the likes of the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns. Not only do they have a talented bunch of stars, but they are also a side that has the most championship experience among the remaining teams in the playoffs.

Luka Doncic is certainly going to play a big role for the Mavs in this series. He will have to produce a few more big performances while fighting all the double teams the Dubs are going to be sending at him.

Despite being 0-1 down in the series, the Dallas Mavericks need not worry as there is a lot of basketball left to be played in the series. They are a resilient side and they have proven that time and again this season.

Having reached the Conference finals for the first time since 2011, they will be hoping to bring more jubilation to their fans by putting in a great fight against the Dubs in this seven-game series.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes 🏽 Luka having some beer with Boban before the matchup with Warriors tonight Luka having some beer with Boban before the matchup with Warriors tonight 💪🏽 🍺 https://t.co/43tCXAYbFi

Can the Dallas Mavericks outshine the Golden State Warriors to come out of the West?

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game One

The Mavericks made some big moves in the offseason as they fired long-time head coach Rick Carlisle and brought in former player Jason Kidd. Not many thought this move would help them, but the 2011 NBA champion has been defying the odds and is leading the Dallas team to greater heights this season.

They started the season well but faced a lot of setbacks as the game progressed. Luka Doncic also didn't have a great start as he looked to be shooting poorly, which ultimately started to show up on the Mavs' results. However, as 2022 started, the Dallas Mavericks started to show their real capability. The team had already proven their defensive strengths, but when Luka Doncic picked up form, they started winning games and eventually finished the season in the fourth position in the West.

Having fought through the first two rounds, they are up against an experienced Warriors team in the Conference finals. Not many are giving them a chance, but the Mavs are a team that thrives in such adversity.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Luka Doncic is ready for the Warriors Luka Doncic is ready for the Warriors 😤 https://t.co/6qx0BGNHt2

Only time will tell what the result of this series will be. Both teams are equally matched, however, it all comes down to who is able to handle the pressure of playing on the biggest stage.

The Mavericks haven't won a championship since 2011. As far as the Warriors are concerned, they are in their first playoffs since 2019. Winning a championship is their goal as they once again want to make the Warriors a force to be reckoned with in the league.

