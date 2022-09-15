"I can tolerate a lot from players, but saying b***h or something about my family is outta pocket" - Dennis Schroder calls out Greek fans after eliminating Greece from EuroBasket

Germany's Dennis Schroder has called out Greek fans after eliminating their national team from EuroBasket 2022. Schroder was ejected late in the game after two technical fouls. The quarterfinal between Germany and Greece was held in Berlin.

Schroder was criticized by some Greek fans for his actions in Tuesday's knockout game. He explained that he's unhappy with people cursing at his family. He will always protect his family at all costs, pointing out that he has every right to react the way he did.

"Greek fans. Amazing atmosphere tonight," Schroder wrote on his Instagram story. "I can tolerate a lot from players, but saying b***h or something about my family is outta pocket. And it's not right, so please don’t tell me how to react to this. Everybody stay blessed."

Dennis Schroder was ejected after two technical fouls late in the game. His ejection came moments after Giannis Antetokounmpo was thrown out for his second unsportsmanlike foul. It was a crazy game wherein Germany got an upset 107-96 win over Greece.

Schroder led Germany with 26 points, three rebounds and eight assists. Franz Wagner had 19 points and four rebounds, while Daniel Theis added 13 points and 16 rebounds.

"We believe in ourselves. We share the ball," Theis said after the game. "We had moments where Dennis or Franz took over. With all their switching, we had to move the ball. We believed in each other, we have a goal, and we only can reach this goal as a team."

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo had 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes. The Greeks did not have a bad game offensively, but they failed to contain the Germans' outside shooting. Germany will face Spain in the semifinals on Friday.

Will Dennis Schroder find an NBA home next season?

Dennis Schroder played for the Houston Rockets last season.

The NBA will start training camp later this month, but Dennis Schroder remains a free agent. Schroder played for the Boston Celtics in the first half of last season before getting traded to the Houston Rockets at the deadline. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Schroder is generating some "buzz" for his performances in the EuroBasket. The German star is averaging 20.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He has a chance to lead his national team to glory, possibly finishing with a medal at the end of the tournament.

Stein noted that the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are interested in Schroder. The Lakers are looking for more ways to improve their roster. They might be close to trading Russell Westbrook and would need a new point guard if that happens. Schroder played for the the Lakers in the 2020-21 season, famously turning down a four-year, $84 million extension.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency. They still have Spencer Dinwiddie, but Schroder could possibly fill the void left by Brunson.

