"I can/will NOT miss the postseason again for my career! This s**t HURT!" - LeBron James upset about missing NBA playoffs for only the 2nd time in the past 15 seasons and twice with LA Lakers

The LA Lakers front office’s long summer just got more intense following LeBron James’ not-so-subtle message on social media. Following the Hollywood squad’s disastrous campaign, the four-time MVP is now vowing never to miss the postseason again in his career.

Since the Lakers were eliminated, James has been keeping a close eye on the playoffs. He’s never been shy to comment on certain issues and praise the superstars who command the basketball world’s attention.

The four-time champion is determined to keep his 2022-23 campaign going past the regular season:

“I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s**t HURT. Ok back to watching these games.”

LeBron James' incredible run of NBA Finals appearances from 2011 to 2018 must’ve been intoxicating. He has only missed the postseason twice in the last 15 years. Unfortunately, those two seasons have come while playing for the LA Lakers in the last four years.

The stinging blowback for this year’s mind-numbing implosion must have gnawed at James. From a team that was supposedly in contention to win 70 games, the Lakers could not even make it to the play-in tournament.

Despite having a star-studded lineup featuring Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard, James simply could not lead this team into the postseason.

The LA Lakers’ supporting cast could be significantly different next year, but the goal remains the same for the 18x All-Star.

The LA Lakers will always be contenders as long as LeBron James is healthy

LeBron James' health will be the biggest factor yet again for the LA Lakers next season.

LeBron James had a campaign for the ages for a guy playing in his 19th NBA season. He could have been this year’s scoring champion and in the MVP conversation if not for the LA Lakers’ dismal campaign.

James, AD, and Russell Westbrook played only 21 games together last season, but they were also just 11-10 in those games.

These were hugely disappointing games, considering the trio has two former MVPs and one perennial All-NBA star. If they want to make it to the postseason next year, they will have to be drastically better.

The LA Lakers will be putting all options on the table to redeem themselves. In the midst of uncertainties, the biggest thing the front office will have to do is offer James a contract extension.

They still believe, and rightly so, that as long as the best-ever candidate is healthy, making the postseason will always be the immediate goal.

