"I don't care if he's 40 years old, you can never go against LeBron James" - Kendrick Perkins refuses to doubt LeBron James despite recent injury struggles

The conversation about LeBron James' career being at an end is one many have insinuated. Due to his injury struggles, people have written off the 36-year old NBA legend. But not Kendrick Perkins.

The ESPN commentator and NBA champion stated on ESPN's First Take show that LeBron James still has a lot to give to the game. He stressed that LBJ was not to be written off as he could win another title.

He stated that he has over time learned not to go against the 4-time NBA champion. Emphasizing that even if LeBron James was 40 years old, he'd still have a huge impact and be in the MVP conversation, Perkins said:

"One thing that I have known and realize not to do, is to go against LeBron James. And I don't care if he's 40 years old, this dude is just different."

Stephen A., on the other hand, was of the opinion that LeBron James will not be winning any more titles and will probably retire from the sport soon. He went on to state that regardless of LBJ's individual talent, it will not be enough to get the LA Lakers the championship title.

"It's over. I just want to congratulate LeBron James on that illustrious career he has had... But it's not about him. I'm not questioning his greatness.. I'm saying he will be everything most of the basketball planet expects and it will not be good enough."

LeBron James' output in the 2021-22 NBA season so far

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Staples Center on October 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers are currently on an 8-8 record, having played 16 games in the new season, placing them in 8th position in the NBA Western Conference. Of the 16 games played, King James has also suited up in 6 appearances.

He has been out for most of the season due to an abdominal strain. While LeBron James has been listed as questionable for the Lakers game against the Boston Celtics, he is expected to make a return to the court.

The 17-time All-Star averages 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.3 steals. He currently leads the Lakers in points, field goals, 3-points and steals. It's safe to say that a healthy LeBron James is still as lethal.

He has a career average of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists, having featured in 1,316 career games. Over his 18 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James has featured for three franchises and might look to retire with the Lakers.

