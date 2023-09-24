"I don't care" - Dwyane Wade once gave nuanced outlook on best SG debate involving Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Dwyane Wade is undeniably one of the best shooting guards the NBA has ever seen. Wade is aware of his talents, but it appears that he doesn't mind who fans think is the best shooting guard of all time.

Shannon Sharpe recently invited the basketball legend on his show to talk about his legendary career. Sharpe told Wade how fans think he's the third-best shooting guard, behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Wade said that he doesn't seem to care as long as his name is mentioned among the greats. He said in "Club Shay Shay" (at 0:30 of the video):

"I don't care. ... It doesn't matter. If we talking in a barber shop and we talking about rankings, yeah I want my name to be mentioned with the greats."

"So if you're telling me I'm third, I'm not first, so I'm mad about that. But if you tell me I'm third, I can respect the top two that's in front of me."

Dwyane Wade is one of the legendary shooting guards

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade L3GACY Celebration

Dwyane Wade's arrival in Miami heralded the dawn of a new era for the Heat. Alongside superstar Shaquille O'Neal, Wade led Miami to its first-ever NBA championship in 2006. His Finals performance was nothing short of spectacular, earning him the Finals MVP title.

Wade's partnership with LeBron James and Chris Bosh from 2010 to 2014 formed the iconic "Heatles", which led to two more championships in 2012 and 2013. Wade's clutch performances, defensive prowess and unselfish play were instrumental in securing these titles while helping James cement his legacy in the process.

Wade's brilliance extended beyond championship victories. He was a 13-time NBA All-Star and was selected for eight All-NBA Team selections. His scoring ability, combined with remarkable court vision, made him a versatile and dangerous player.

One of Wade's most impressive traits was his tenacity on the defensive end. He frequently guarded the opposing team's best players, showcasing his ability to excel on both sides of the court. Wade's unique shot-blocking skills as a guard were also remarkable, further solidifying his all-around abilities.

Wade stands shoulder to shoulder with legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. His remarkable career, characterized by clutch moments and unforgettable performances, cements his legacy as one of the greatest shooting guards of all time. Wade's jersey hangs in the rafters in Miami as a testament to his enduring impact on the game of basketball.