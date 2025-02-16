"I don't care if they fine me $1 Million" - NBA fans react as Charles Barkley flips finger to crowd's 'f**k you Chuck" chants

NBA legend Charles Barkley had fans outside Chase Center and on social media fired up due to his reaction to San Francisco fans dropping F-bombs in his direction. His love-hate relationship with the city has been on and off for several years, as fans haven't taken kindly to Barkley's comments about what he called a "rat-infested" place and a city with "homeless crooks."

Ad

On Sunday, while he was covering the third and final day of the All-Star Weekend, Barkley was "serenaded" with "f**k you, Chuck" chants, which have been popular since the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship run. A clip shared by Legion Hoops on X (formerly Twitter), shows the former NBA MVP flipping double middle fingers at the fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His gesture sparked plenty of reactions on social media, with some joking about his financial ability to take up a big fine over this incident.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"That is called "I have f u money" and I don't care if they fine me $1 Million," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others wondered why those fans were going in on Charles Barkley.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Do they hate Barkley in the bay or something. Did I miss something???" one fan wrote.

A couple of fans disagreed on this, with one saying Chuck deserved to get hate back and another calling out the fans doing the chant.

"Imagine the corn balls booing Charles . Get a life losers," one fan said.

"He deserves all of it," another fan said.

Ad

In addition to what he said about the city ahead of the 2025 All-Star Game, Charles Barkley made enemies when he predicted the Dallas Mavericks would beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Western Conference finals.

Charles Barkley spent time volunteering at a social center in San Francisco

Hours before his double-flip moment, Charles Barkley spent over an hour volunteering at GLIDE, a social center in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. Danny Emerman of the Mercury News reported that the NBA legend visited the center, which is dedicated to fighting systemic injustices and helping people out of poverty and crisis.

Ad

“Barkley is known for calling the shots on TV, but he served meals at GLIDE and shared time with the community today,” the foundation’s social media account said. “It’s not about fame; it’s about showing up. If you can, find a way to do the same.”

Besides spending time at the organization, Barkley pledged a $250,000 donation to the organization. Despite his feud with San Francisco Area fans, he made sure to make an impact on the city.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.