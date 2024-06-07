"I didn't care" - Kristaps Porzingis opens up about embracing unfamiliar bench role after blowout win in NBA Finals opener 

Kristaps Porzingis was the Boston Celtics' hero on his return in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Porzingis dropped 20 points, rebounds and three blocks off the bench, shooting 8 of 13 as Boston claimed the bragging rights in Thursday's 107-89 win. The Celtics trailed by a point after he was introduced for the first time, replacing fellow big man Al Horford.

The momentum shifted in Boston's favor as it went on a 25-7 run to close the quarter. Porzingis had 11 of his 20 points and two of his three blocks in that seven-minute stretch, which gave the Celtics the start they needed. The 7-foot-3 center coming off the bench surprised a few, but considering it was his first appearance in 10 games, it made sense for Boston to ease him back.

It didn't matter to Kristaps Porzingis, either.

"I didn’t care," Porzingis said about coming off the bench (via Celtics reporter Jay King).

Kristaps Porzingis was returning from a 10-game hiatus. He last played on April 30 against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their first-round series, when he injured his right calf in the first half.

However, it didn't seem like he was out for that long. He played like the 'X' factor he was widely expected to be in Game 1, helping Boston's offense and defense shift gears in a short span that set the tone for the rest of the contest.

Kristaps Porzingis unlocked Celtics as expected, significantly elevating chances to win

Kristaps Porzingis, for much of the season, has been the key piece for the Boston Celtics, allowing them to overcome their slightest of weaknesses without him. With his ability to protect the rim and shoot on all three levels, Porzingis elevates Boston's schemes to a new level.

Before the series started, several analysts and fans alike had considered the Celtics favorites only if Porzingis was healthy. They have their answer now after this Game 1 exploits. Porzingis dominated on both sides of the court, looking as explosive as he has been for most of the year, which caused the Mavericks all kinds of trouble.

He had a 114.3 offensive efficiency and 85.0 defensive rating, the best between the starters and him. Porzingis stretched the Mavericks' defense with his ability to shoot in transition and as a pick-and-pop threat, often leaving them scrambling. He also maximized mismatches by commanding the ball and scoring over smaller defenders. Porzingis was just as efficient with bigs on him.

Defensively, Kristaps Porzings shut down the Mavericks' chances at the rim, which induced their scoring opportunities further amid their struggles from 3-point land.