"I couldn't care less about anyone's perception of me" — Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel shares empowering message on IG

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanie Robel shared an empowering message to her followers on Instagram. Robel shared a motivational post on her Instagram story to give her followers a boost of motivation and also send a positive message to the community.

The post in her story promotes the idea of independence and living life on your own terms not dictated by others:

"My secret is, I do what works for ME. I don't bother a soul, I don't compare, I don't copy, I don't watch and I could'nt care less about anyone's perception of me. I geniuenly support others unless you show me you're not deserving. I'm always in my OWN lan. Riding my own wave. With my eyes on my own prize."

Jeanie Robel posts motivational IG story (Credits: @coutureinc2/Instagram)

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend has lived up to the post she shared. She is eight years older than the young Timberwolves star, and their relationship has sparked controversy — especially when Robel announced that the couple would be having a child.

The community accused her of preying on a much younger man than her and using him for his money and fame. However, the social media influencer with over 147,000 followers on Instagram ignored the noise and continued to walk her own path.

She gave birth to Anthony Edwards' first child on March 1 and has been a caring mother to her daughter and a loving partner to the Timberwolves star.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanie Robel shares a wholesome video of daughter and the Wolves star in pool

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend shared wholesome photos of the Timberwolves star and her newborn daughter Aislynn beating the heat in the swimming pool. She posted a video of Edwards holding her daughter above water while he swam in it.

Jeanine Robel's IG story featuring Edwards and daughter Aislynn. (Credits: @coutureinc2/Instagram)

In the images, the Wolves star talks to her daughter while holding her and then fades away deeper into the pool, making sure that the water doesn't touch Aislynn above waist level.

Robel keeps her followers updated on her life with the Wolves star and her newborn daughter on her Instagram. On Father's Day, she shared a bunch of photos of Edwards with Aislynn and also gave a tribute to the first-time father for his efforts.