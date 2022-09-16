"I care about my life and I'm coming home to my kids and my family" - Former NBA hooper speaks out in the aftermath of rapper PnB Rock's murder

NBA champion Stephen Jackson was one of several sports personalities who promptly shared their thoughts on the death of PnB Rock. The rapper [real name Rakim Allen] was reportedly killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles while dining with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang.

Jackson, via TMZ, commented on the shocking event, saying:

"I always check in 'cause I know real ones everywhere. I care about my life and I'm coming home to my kids and my family. Bet that."

Jackson, also called “Stak during his NBA career,” added that checking in and calling before arriving in any city or state is also showing respect. That sign of respect could eventually be the difference between life and death.

Based on TMZ’s report, PnB Rock was likely the target all along as no other customer was even approached by the suspect. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles was brimming with people at the time of the incident.

The rapper is often seen in photos and videos proudly wearing jewelry. He was assaulted in an area that has supposedly seen a spike in robberies. Police are also reportedly monitoring pawnshops and jewelry stores where the stolen items could be pawned.

TMZ’s video showed the rapper still struggling for his life while voices in the background can be heard shouting for help. He may have already gone beyond saving moments after the assault happened.

PnB Rock is a Philly native but is based in LA, which he also calls home. He rose to national prominence when Rolling Stone included him in the magazine’s “10 Artists You Need to Know.”

Celebrities react to the killing of PnB Rock

Rapper and video game streamer Tee Grizzley shared photos of his wedding that had Rock in them. The wedding took place less than 24 hours after the “Selfish” singer died.

“Love you broski you was a real friend I’ll never forget you”

Another famous rapper, Meek Mill, who previously worked with PnB Rock, made a heartbreaking IG post:

“Sh** burnnnneeed my soul bad today”

Nicki Minaj had a longer and more pointed post on Twitter:

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

PnB Rock's IG girlfriend posted their whereabouts roughly 30 minutes before the assault and murder happened.

A few more former NBA players joined Stephen Jackson in condemning the murder of Rock. J.R. Smith posted his thoughts on the shocking death of the 30-year-old rapper:

“Sh** is a** man. PnB Rock rest up bro!”

Lou Williams, who could retire from the NBA, shared a photo of himself, the rapper and a few friends with the caption:

“Rest Well Rock”

The rippling effect of the said murder in LA didn’t just affect the NBA community. Former NFL player DeSean Jackson had a mournful message for fans of the Philly native:

“Man good n***a!! This sh** gotta stop.”

