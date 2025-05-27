"I don't care what the officiating is saying" - Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau takes subtle jab at NBA officials over Jalen Brunson's foul trouble

In Game 3, the New York Knicks struggled as their All-Stars faced foul issues - Jalen Brunson (four fouls in the first half) and Karl-Anthony Towns (three) - during their 20-point comeback.

Before Game 4, Tom Thibodeau was asked about the Pacers' targeting of Brunson. However, he avoided discussing Indiana's offensive strategy, instead subtly criticizing the officiating and calls against his team.

"Some of the plays, they're 50/50. They can go either way. I'm looking, he's taking charges and he's getting called for blocks," Thibs said.

"I don't care what the officiating is saying, I've studied this league a long time, I know what a charge looks like. You challenge it and they still say... and then the... I'll just leave it at that."

Fortunately for the Knicks, their duo's foul trouble was not an issue in the second half. New York made a comeback, led by KAT's fourth-quarter performance, scoring 20 points.

Brunson contributed 23 points but shot only 33.3%. The Knicks outworked their opponents, earning 14 second-chance points and scoring 40 points in the paint, compared to the Pacers' 32.

Knicks' coach on KAT's ability to deliver under pressure

During late-game situations, Towns has been reliable for the New York Knicks. Although he isn't the natural closer on the team, he's answered the demand of the postseason and has stepped up his game.

Thibs was asked about what he's been seeing with KAT's ability to deliver under pressure. Fans saw how great he was in the final quarter of the last game. The Knicks coach said that Towns is an experienced player in the postseason and understands what he needs to do to help the team.

"He's been through a lot of situations. He's got experience so he's been in playoff games. Just to play with poise under pressure, it's understandable what's going on in the game."

In the series against the Pacers, the five-time All-Star averaged 26.3 points and 11.3 rebounds. Game 2 was the only contest in which he lacked aggression, with only 20 points and seven assists.

However, Karl Anthony-Towns has since been aggressive in scoring and rebounding.

